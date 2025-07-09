MAN STEALS 33 GOATS FROM ONE PEN

A 36-year-old man from Hwajembwa village under Chief Mutambara in Chimanimani was arrested in connection with theft of 33 goats belonging to Christian Zikiti (53).
The incident
occurred on July 6 around 6pm.
Manicaland
police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the arrest
of Peter Chikwature for stealing the 33 goats, which Zikiti had enclosed in the
pen the previous night around 6pm.
“The accused
came in the evening and removed the poles of the pen. He drove 33 goats to the
Marange area,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
On the following morning, Zikiti went to his kraal to check on his cattle and noticed that the goat pen was open and his goats were missing. He checked around the perimeter and saw unfamiliar footprints.
Zikiti informed other villagers, and they followed up. It is alleged that upon reaching the Erimiti area, Zikiti saw the accused driving his goats and ran after him. When Chikwature noticed Zikiti, he ran away.
The villagers
chased him until they caught him.
He tried to
fight but was overpowered and was subsequently arrested by the villagers.
“The villagers
searched a satchel he had and found five knives, a 2×2 metre black plastic
sheet, and three 50kg empty sacks. Chikwature admitted to stealing the goats
and also mentioned he had killed three young goats and threw them into the
bush. 30 goats were recovered,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
Chikwature was
handed over to ZRP Cashel.
In a separate
incident, ZRP Cashel also arrested five men from Rekerwi village in Chimanimani
for stocktheft.
Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka said Funuel Rudzungu (18), Kudzanai Rudzungu (18), Shupai
Kambureni (44), Chipo Zulu (32), and Takesure Gonzo (36) were arrested after
slaughtering a cow belonging to Loicy Mutambara (42).
“Funnel
Rudzungu was the herd man and on July 4 around 10am, left 13 cattle at the
grazing lands, and one fell into the irrigation canal, and was rescued by
passersby, who then informed Mutambara. Funuel hatched a plan and partnered
with the four accused to slaughter the cow and sold all the meat, leaving only
three legs,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
On the same
day, Funuel returned to the complainant’s house with the cow bell and told her
the cow had died. The following day, Mutambara went to check the spot and only
noted blood.
Mutambara
reported the matter to ZRP Cashel, who attended the scene and searched Funuel’s
house, where three legs of the cow were recovered. Manica Post
