SUSPENDED COUNCIL BOSS DRAWS FULL SALARY FOR TWO YEARS

Harare City Council’s IT Manager, Mr Samson Madzokere, has been drawing his full salary and benefits for 27 months while at home, as the city continues to delay concluding labour cases due to alleged infighting.
This comes on
the heels of a similar scenario involving six other suspended directors, who
were accused of corruption and spent three years drawing full salaries and
benefits while on suspension.
The IT manager,
like the previously suspended six directors who enjoyed full benefits while at
home, is reportedly receiving allowances such as fuel, data and holiday pay,
while not offering any services to the local authority since April 2023.
Harare City
chairperson of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee, Councillor
George Mujajati, yesterday acknowledged that Mr Madzokere remains on leave.
“Mr Madzokere’s
issue hasn’t been finalised yet,” he said. “My committee hasn’t received any
report that he is back at work, but these are some of the issues we are
currently seized with. My committee will sit soon, and we want to take up the
list of everyone on suspension with full benefits and ensure that the issues
are resolved.”
The current
acting human resources director for the City of Harare, Mr Jabulani Duve, said:
“Mr Madzokere is not on suspension, neither is he on forced leave, but on paid
leave. We have had to wait for the audit report, and the issue has been
dragging on because it’s being handled by external lawyers. Our chamber
secretary (Advocate Warren Chiwawa) has been following up.”
When asked for
more details regarding Mr Madzokere’s contract, the director added,
“Unfortunately, I can’t provide more information, as he might feel his privacy
has been invaded.”
Acting chamber
secretary Advocate Chiwawa, when asked about the status of the IT manager’s
case, simply stated, “What he said is correct; the issue is being handled by
external lawyers.”
Mr Madzokere’s
suspension was reportedly due to his failure to oversee the procurement of an
effective Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for the council, as well as
allegations that he colluded with other managers to push for a $51 million ERP
system despite the availability of more affordable alternatives.
He was also
cited for speaking to the media without authorisation. The matter remains
pending, with Madzokere contesting that his actions do not warrant dismissal.
Notably, the
city’s inability to implement an ERP system has resulted in estimated losses of
approximately $500 million since 2019.
However, a
close source said it was unfair that councillors push for the dismissal of
senior managers when they are fully aware of their financial resources.
“It’s difficult
to dismiss a senior manager in the council because they can hire any top lawyer
in the world,” a close source said.
“If you want to
dismiss a senior manager, just know that it will drag on for two or three years
because you’re fighting someone who’s earning over $15 000 per month, and then
the HR department gets blamed.”
When approached
for comment, Mr Madzokere declined to speak and referred the Checkpoint desk to
the city’s HR department.
Meanwhile,
Harare residents have fumed over the city’s suspension practices, which they
claim are unproductive and unfairly burden ratepayers with dual salaries for a
single position — one for the suspended employee and another for their acting
replacement.
Harare
Residents Trust director, Mr Precious Shumba said: “Council procedures are
violated wilfully to allow for corruption to take root,” he said. “When the
proponents of the chaos are convinced that they have covered up their criminal
activities, you will see movement towards finalising the matters. Those
suspended may be brought back to work and continue in their positions. The
ratepayers are the ones who lose out in the corruption games.”
He also
described the city as a crime scene, where officials hide behind conditions of
service to legally loot council resources.
“The
suspensions are usually done without following the proper procedures and
someone can stay on suspension for as long as those who suspended him or her
have the power.
“This explains
the removal of some officials in the protocol to pave the way for friends and
relatives of the powerful cartels who have even recruited their cousins to the
mayor’s office.”
Combined Harare
Residents Association director Mr Rueben Akili said it was sad that the city
has so many workers on acting capacity with revenue being channelled to workers
sitting at home.
“This stems
from a failing human resources management system, as these issues could have
been dealt with long ago,” he said.
“However, this
is not only the prerogative of the local authority, but the Local Government
Board also has a role to play in deciding on the hiring and firing of municipal
workers.
“In the past,
we have seen the council lose revenue to workers who are on suspension, which
again points to a failing human resources management system. We call for this anomaly
to be addressed urgently, ensuring that the money paid by residents is
channelled towards service delivery.”
This also comes
amid revelations that Harare’ suspended town clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango,
received about US$180 000 over the six months he has been on suspension.
According to
evidence presented to the Commission of Inquiry into Harare’s Affairs, the town
clerk earns US$27 000 per month, or US$30 000 when perks are included.
The lowest-paid
executive at the council earns US$15 000 per month. Herald
