SUSPENDED COUNCIL BOSS DRAWS FULL SALARY FOR TWO YEARS

Harare City Council’s IT Manager, Mr Samson Madzokere, has been drawing his full salary and benefits for 27 months while at home, as the city continues to delay concluding labour cases due to alleged infighting.

This comes on the heels of a similar scenario involving six other suspended directors, who were accused of corruption and spent three years drawing full salaries and benefits while on suspension.

The IT manager, like the previously suspended six directors who enjoyed full benefits while at home, is reportedly receiving allowances such as fuel, data and holiday pay, while not offering any services to the local authority since April 2023.

Harare City chairperson of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee, Councillor George Mujajati, yesterday acknowledged that Mr Madzokere remains on leave.

“Mr Madzokere’s issue hasn’t been finalised yet,” he said. “My committee hasn’t received any report that he is back at work, but these are some of the issues we are currently seized with. My committee will sit soon, and we want to take up the list of everyone on suspension with full benefits and ensure that the issues are resolved.”

The current acting human resources director for the City of Harare, Mr Jabulani Duve, said: “Mr Madzokere is not on suspension, neither is he on forced leave, but on paid leave. We have had to wait for the audit report, and the issue has been dragging on because it’s being handled by external lawyers. Our chamber secretary (Advocate Warren Chiwawa) has been following up.”

When asked for more details regarding Mr Madzokere’s contract, the director added, “Unfortunately, I can’t provide more information, as he might feel his privacy has been invaded.”

Acting chamber secretary Advocate Chiwawa, when asked about the status of the IT manager’s case, simply stated, “What he said is correct; the issue is being handled by external lawyers.”

Mr Madzokere’s suspension was reportedly due to his failure to oversee the procurement of an effective Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for the council, as well as allegations that he colluded with other managers to push for a $51 million ERP system despite the availability of more affordable alternatives.

He was also cited for speaking to the media without authorisation. The matter remains pending, with Madzokere contesting that his actions do not warrant dismissal.

Notably, the city’s inability to implement an ERP system has resulted in estimated losses of approximately $500 million since 2019.

However, a close source said it was unfair that councillors push for the dismissal of senior managers when they are fully aware of their financial resources.

“It’s difficult to dismiss a senior manager in the council because they can hire any top lawyer in the world,” a close source said.

“If you want to dismiss a senior manager, just know that it will drag on for two or three years because you’re fighting someone who’s earning over $15 000 per month, and then the HR department gets blamed.”

When approached for comment, Mr Madzokere declined to speak and referred the Checkpoint desk to the city’s HR department.

Meanwhile, Harare residents have fumed over the city’s suspension practices, which they claim are unproductive and unfairly burden ratepayers with dual salaries for a single position — one for the suspended employee and another for their acting replacement.

Harare Residents Trust director, Mr Precious Shumba said: “Council procedures are violated wilfully to allow for corruption to take root,” he said. “When the proponents of the chaos are convinced that they have covered up their criminal activities, you will see movement towards finalising the matters. Those suspended may be brought back to work and continue in their positions. The ratepayers are the ones who lose out in the corruption games.”

He also described the city as a crime scene, where officials hide behind conditions of service to legally loot council resources.

“The suspensions are usually done without following the proper procedures and someone can stay on suspension for as long as those who suspended him or her have the power.

“This explains the removal of some officials in the protocol to pave the way for friends and relatives of the powerful cartels who have even recruited their cousins to the mayor’s office.”

Combined Harare Residents Association director Mr Rueben Akili said it was sad that the city has so many workers on acting capacity with revenue being channelled to workers sitting at home.

“This stems from a failing human resources management system, as these issues could have been dealt with long ago,” he said.

“However, this is not only the prerogative of the local authority, but the Local Government Board also has a role to play in deciding on the hiring and firing of municipal workers.

“In the past, we have seen the council lose revenue to workers who are on suspension, which again points to a failing human resources management system. We call for this anomaly to be addressed urgently, ensuring that the money paid by residents is channelled towards service delivery.”

This also comes amid revelations that Harare’ suspended town clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango, received about US$180 000 over the six months he has been on suspension.

According to evidence presented to the Commission of Inquiry into Harare’s Affairs, the town clerk earns US$27 000 per month, or US$30 000 when perks are included.

The lowest-paid executive at the council earns US$15 000 per month. Herald