PAID FOR US$9 MILLION ASSETS NOT DELIVERED : AG

Government risks losing millions amid revelations that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are yet to receive vehicles and other assets paid for in 2021, the latest Auditor-General’s report has revealed.
The vehicles
and other assets are worth US$9 259 711, ZWG24 538 578 and ZWL$375 512 256.
In the report
tabled in Parliament last week, acting Auditor-General Rheah Kujinga said
contract monitoring was not effectively done as provisions of the contract on
non-performance by the supplier were not invoked.
She said
non-delivery of procured goods was still a cause for concern in government.
“Some MDAs had
undelivered goods dating back to 2021. I noted that contract
monitoring was
not effectively done, as provisions of the contract on non-performance by the
supplier were not invoked.
“A total of
forty (40) vehicles, seventeen (17) fire trucks, eighty-three (83) desktops,
seventy-five (75) laptops and various office furniture (items) paid for between
2021 and 2024 had not been delivered as at May 30, 2025.
“There is a
risk of excessive contract price variations if payments and deliveries are not
made within the agreed contract period.”
Kujinga also
said service delivery was compromised as the assets were tools of trade
required for the well-functioning of MDAs.
According to
the report, the ministries with undelivered assets include Finance, Economic
Development and Investment Promotion, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and
Rural Development, Local Government and Public Works and Skills Audit and
Development.
The report said
the Local Government and Public Works ministry ordered 17 fire trucks worth
US$8 383 080 and other vehicles worth ZWL203 285 545, which were not delivered.
The Lands and
Agriculture ministry also ordered various assets yet to be delivered, including
a Toyota Hilux GD6 double cab, tablets, desks, chairs, iPhone accessories, and
a tent, among others.
The ministry
also contracted the construction of 56 000 tonnes grain silos worth US$355 684
000, which have not been delivered since 2024.
The Finance
ministry reportedly ordered Toyota Hilux GD6 double cab motor vehicles worth
US$243 352, but they were not delivered, while the Skills Audit and Development
ministry ordered furniture worth US$178 680, which has not been delivered.
The Sport,
Recreation, Arts and Culture ministry bought six Nissan Navara vehicles worth
ZWG138 766 490 and 20 straw hats worth US$400 which were not delivered.
In 2022, the
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage ministry ordered two vehicles worth US$104
474 but were yet to be delivered, while the Higher and Tertiary Education,
Innovation, Science and Technology Development ministry ordered food and toilet
paper valued at US$22 045 and was not delivered.
Meanwhile,
Kujinga noted the conversion of financial transactions from ZWL to ZWG, saying
MDAs were supposed to produce financial statements for the whole financial year
in one currency (ZWG).
“This meant
translating the ZWL transactions to ZWG. To achieve this, Treasury provided
guidance to MDAs on how the ZWL financial transactions were to be translated.
“However, the
circular was not uniformly applied by MDAs. Nearly all MDAs withdrew and
resubmitted financial statements during the audit; some withdrew and
resubmitted more than four times,” she said.
The acting AG
said there was a downtime of the Public Financial Management Systems (PFMS)
during the country's changeover of currency from ZWL$ to Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG)
for almost five months (April to August 2024).
“During that
time, most MDAs operated outside the PFMS. The financial information that would
have been processed outside the system was not uploaded onto the system in some
cases. Such information would misstate expenditure figures,” she said.
Zimbabwe
changed currency from ZWL to ZWG effective April 5 last year. Newsday
