CAR THIEF NABBED IN CHURCH

Police stormed a Jehovha’s Witness church service in Highfield on Sunday and arrested a suspected car thief who had sought refuge in the church.
Laudrick Tapiwa
Chikumbo’s arrest, during a Jehovha’s Witness church, disrupted church service
proceedings.
With the help
of the car owner, police stormed the church and the pastor had to stop the
sermon as officers charged towards the suspect and handcuffed him.
Chikumbo was
reported to have been entrusted with a vehicle by its owner to sell it on his
behalf.
However, he
allegedly disappeared with the car, leaving the owner searching for him for the
past four months, without success.
One of the
eyewitnesses said: “It was like a movie when police officers entered the church
directly to their target.
“Some thought
they were after the preacher since he was seated close to the front row.
“The car owner
was reported to have travelled as far as Bulawayo trying to trace the missing
vehicle. Chikumbo sold the vehicle to another person, it had been repainted and
fitted with new number plates.”
Provincial
police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, could not be reached for
comment.
However,
H-Metro is reliably informed that the case was reported at Machipisa Police
Station under CR 505/06/25. H Metro
