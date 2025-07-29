CAR THIEF NABBED IN CHURCH

Police stormed a Jehovha’s Witness church service in Highfield on Sunday and arrested a suspected car thief who had sought refuge in the church.

Laudrick Tapiwa Chikumbo’s arrest, during a Jehovha’s Witness church, disrupted church service proceedings.

With the help of the car owner, police stormed the church and the pastor had to stop the sermon as officers charged towards the suspect and handcuffed him.

Chikumbo was reported to have been entrusted with a vehicle by its owner to sell it on his behalf.

However, he allegedly disappeared with the car, leaving the owner searching for him for the past four months, without success.

One of the eyewitnesses said: “It was like a movie when police officers entered the church directly to their target.

“Some thought they were after the preacher since he was seated close to the front row.

“The car owner was reported to have travelled as far as Bulawayo trying to trace the missing vehicle. Chikumbo sold the vehicle to another person, it had been repainted and fitted with new number plates.”

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, could not be reached for comment.

However, H-Metro is reliably informed that the case was reported at Machipisa Police Station under CR 505/06/25. H Metro