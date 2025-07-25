NEW COUNCIL BOSS IN HORRIFIC CAR ACCIDENT, HOUSE UP IN SMOKE

Makoni Rural District Council chief executive officer, Engineer Edmore Chidembo, has endured a streak of severe and deadly misfortunes, barely four months into his tenure at one of the prominent local authorities in the country.

Within a month, Engineer Chidembo encountered two devastating and life-threatening incidents – starting with a horrific road traffic accident on July 3, 2025 that left him critically injured, and under supervised care of specialist doctors in Harare.

Engineer Chidembo suffered severe leg injuries in the crash, requiring an Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) procedure – a surgical technique that involves realigning and stabilising broken bones using internal fixtures such as rods or plates to enhance healing.

Last Friday disaster struck again when his official residence, located along Harare-Mutare Highway in Rusape, was ravaged by a fire that destroyed all his household property and belongings valued at several thousands of dollars.

The devastating fire left Engineer Chidembo’s family without a roof over their heads and uncertain about their next meal, as their breadwinner recuperates at a house in Harare.

In response, Makoni RDC councillors, church members, and friends have rallied together to mobilise personal resources for immediate relief, while a more permanent solution is being sought.

The unfortunate events besetting Engineer Chidembo have sparked mixed reactions, with some sympathising with the down-to-earth and reserved administrator, while others speculate that workplace politics at the local authority may be contributing to the misfortunes dogging him.

Many were left wondering whether Engineer Chidembo’s experiences are mere coincidence or if there are underlying superstitious forces at play.

Engineer Chidembo’s rapid rise to the top job at Makoni RDC has sparked speculation that he may have ruffled feathers or stepped on the toes of powerful interests, both within and outside the council.

This has fuelled whispers of suspicion of politicking and superstition behind his misfortunes.

The Manica Post news crew arrived at Engineer Chidembo’s residence shortly after the house had caught fire, and was met with a massive inferno engulfing the entire structure.

The security guard, domestic worker, and Engineer Chidembo’s 12-year-old son watched helplessly as the fire razed the tiled seven-roomed house to the ground, reducing all property to ashes.

Police have launched investigations into the cause of the inferno.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said preliminary findings suggest that a lit candle may have fallen onto the bed, sparking the night inferno.

“On July 18, 2025 at around 6pm, a security guard employed by Makoni RDC – Mr Luke Kunyaura (53) – commenced duty at Number 261, Chimurenga Street, Rusape.

“The seven-roomed house belongs to Makoni RDC and is being occupied by its chief executive officer, Engineer Edmore Chidembo. On the same day round 8pm, Mr Kunyaura noticed fire in the room occupied by the juvenile. He opened the back door of the house which was not locked and went inside. He managed to take him out safely together with Ms Natsai Masenda (27), who is a domestic worker, and was in a separate room.

“Mr Kunyaura called the fire brigade, which arrived at around 8.40pm, when the fire had totally engulfed the house. The fire brigade managed to extinguish the inferno, but nothing was recovered from the house. It is suspected that the juvenile did not extinguish a candle he was using to illuminate his room since there was no electricity. The candle fell and lit the bed, causing the fire. All the household property was burnt and reduced to ashes. Investigations are still underway,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Makoni RDC chairperson, Councillor Ellah Hlanguyo said the council stands in solidarity with Engineer Chidembo during this challenging period.

Councillor Hlanguyo disclosed that the damaged house was insured for US$400 000, and the insurance company is currently assessing the damage.

Councillor Hlanguyo declined to comment on the speculation surrounding the incident, opting instead to rely on the police investigation’s findings.

Additionally, the extensively damaged Toyota Fortuner was also insured.

“We are providing comfort to our chief executive officer, and mobilising resources to help replace the destroyed property, while we process the insurance papers. The council house was insured for US$400 000 by Nicoz Diamond, although I am unsure if the policy covers both the building and household property.

“The insurance company has conducted an assessment, and we await their findings. On Monday, we filed a report with the police, requesting a thorough investigation into the fire’s cause. The domestic worker and security guard have provided statements to the police. We are uncertain whether the fire was an accident or something more sinister, which is why we have asked the police to investigate. We are waiting for their comprehensive report.

“Meanwhile, our CEO remains in Harare, recovering from a recent road traffic accident he was involved in. While people may have varying opinions and interpretations, what is undeniable is that he has been working diligently since his appointment; striving to rectify issues that had been neglected at the council,” said Councillor Hlanguyo. Manica Post