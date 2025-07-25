NEW COUNCIL BOSS IN HORRIFIC CAR ACCIDENT, HOUSE UP IN SMOKE

Makoni Rural District Council chief executive officer, Engineer Edmore Chidembo, has endured a streak of severe and deadly misfortunes, barely four months into his tenure at one of the prominent local authorities in the country.
Within a month,
Engineer Chidembo encountered two devastating and life-threatening incidents –
starting with a horrific road traffic accident on July 3, 2025 that left him
critically injured, and under supervised care of specialist doctors in Harare.
Engineer
Chidembo suffered severe leg injuries in the crash, requiring an Open Reduction
and Internal Fixation (ORIF) procedure – a surgical technique that involves
realigning and stabilising broken bones using internal fixtures such as rods or
plates to enhance healing.
Last Friday
disaster struck again when his official residence, located along Harare-Mutare
Highway in Rusape, was ravaged by a fire that destroyed all his household
property and belongings valued at several thousands of dollars.
The devastating
fire left Engineer Chidembo’s family without a roof over their heads and
uncertain about their next meal, as their breadwinner recuperates at a house in
Harare.
In response,
Makoni RDC councillors, church members, and friends have rallied together to
mobilise personal resources for immediate relief, while a more permanent
solution is being sought.
The unfortunate
events besetting Engineer Chidembo have sparked mixed reactions, with some
sympathising with the down-to-earth and reserved administrator, while others
speculate that workplace politics at the local authority may be contributing to
the misfortunes dogging him.
Many were left
wondering whether Engineer Chidembo’s experiences are mere coincidence or if
there are underlying superstitious forces at play.
Engineer
Chidembo’s rapid rise to the top job at Makoni RDC has sparked speculation that
he may have ruffled feathers or stepped on the toes of powerful interests, both
within and outside the council.
This has fuelled
whispers of suspicion of politicking and superstition behind his misfortunes.
The Manica Post
news crew arrived at Engineer Chidembo’s residence shortly after the house had
caught fire, and was met with a massive inferno engulfing the entire structure.
The security
guard, domestic worker, and Engineer Chidembo’s 12-year-old son watched
helplessly as the fire razed the tiled seven-roomed house to the ground,
reducing all property to ashes.
Police have
launched investigations into the cause of the inferno.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka
said preliminary findings suggest that a lit candle may have fallen onto the
bed, sparking the night inferno.
“On July 18,
2025 at around 6pm, a security guard employed by Makoni RDC – Mr Luke Kunyaura
(53) – commenced duty at Number 261, Chimurenga Street, Rusape.
“The
seven-roomed house belongs to Makoni RDC and is being occupied by its chief
executive officer, Engineer Edmore Chidembo. On the same day round 8pm, Mr
Kunyaura noticed fire in the room occupied by the juvenile. He opened the back
door of the house which was not locked and went inside. He managed to take him
out safely together with Ms Natsai Masenda (27), who is a domestic worker, and
was in a separate room.
“Mr Kunyaura
called the fire brigade, which arrived at around 8.40pm, when the fire had
totally engulfed the house. The fire brigade managed to extinguish the inferno,
but nothing was recovered from the house. It is suspected that the juvenile did
not extinguish a candle he was using to illuminate his room since there was no
electricity. The candle fell and lit the bed, causing the fire. All the
household property was burnt and reduced to ashes. Investigations are still
underway,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
Makoni RDC
chairperson, Councillor Ellah Hlanguyo said the council stands in solidarity
with Engineer Chidembo during this challenging period.
Councillor
Hlanguyo disclosed that the damaged house was insured for US$400 000, and the
insurance company is currently assessing the damage.
Councillor
Hlanguyo declined to comment on the speculation surrounding the incident,
opting instead to rely on the police investigation’s findings.
Additionally,
the extensively damaged Toyota Fortuner was also insured.
“We are
providing comfort to our chief executive officer, and mobilising resources to
help replace the destroyed property, while we process the insurance papers. The
council house was insured for US$400 000 by Nicoz Diamond, although I am unsure
if the policy covers both the building and household property.
“The insurance
company has conducted an assessment, and we await their findings. On Monday, we
filed a report with the police, requesting a thorough investigation into the
fire’s cause. The domestic worker and security guard have provided statements
to the police. We are uncertain whether the fire was an accident or something
more sinister, which is why we have asked the police to investigate. We are
waiting for their comprehensive report.
“Meanwhile, our
CEO remains in Harare, recovering from a recent road traffic accident he was
involved in. While people may have varying opinions and interpretations, what
is undeniable is that he has been working diligently since his appointment;
striving to rectify issues that had been neglected at the council,” said
Councillor Hlanguyo. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment