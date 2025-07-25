AS KOMBI DRIVER IS LAID TO REST

On the eve of his death in a horror crash, which killed 17 people along Seke Road on Tuesday morning, the kombi driver shared with his wife his concerns that there are no guarantees in his line of work.
Rudson Tatenda
Sliya, 25, was the only son in a family of four.
On Monday
night, he told his wife Melissa Bibian Chinyota, 20, that he wanted to use part
of his salary at the end of this month to help her start an income-generating
project.
He told her that it was important for her to have a reliable source of income because there were no guarantees in his job. A few hours later, Tatenda was dead.
An
out-of-control haulage truck encroached into the kombi’s lane, slammed into the
commuter omnibus and dragged its passengers to their death.
Melissa is expecting their first baby. The couple married in December last year.
Tatenda, who
was a very religious man, was laid to rest at Zororo Cemetery, on the outskirts
of Chitungwiza, yesterday.
Two of his
passengers, who also died in the same accident, were also buried at the same
cemetery yesterday.
The burial site
is close to the scene of the accident which occurred at the Hunyani River
Bridge.
Tatenda was a
member of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe where he played keyboard in
the church choir.
He has been
described by friends and fellow kombi drivers as a man who was committed and,
unlike many kombi drivers, was not a reckless speed merchant.
Colleagues said
his exemplary behaviour was something he picked from growing up as a dedicated
AFM member.
Tatenda’s
burial service was characterised by songs of praise and worship from teams from
AFM in Zimbabwe assemblies dotted around the country
Melissa said
the tragedy robbed her of a loving husband and all their plans, including
acquiring a residential stand, have now gone up in smoke.
‘‘I have lost a good husband,’’ said Melissa. ‘‘On Monday night, Tatenda told me that he was planning to help me in running an income-generating project.
‘‘Hanzi
pandirikutambira mari yangu ndinoda utange project yekuti uitewo mari
tibatsirane sezvo remakombi haritembeke.
‘‘I didn’t know
that his promises were to end in this way. Ndarwadziwa. ‘He had plans of
looking for our own residential stand so that we do not continue staying at the
family house.
‘‘He respected
my parents and he also respected his parents and he proved to me that he was a
good and visionary husband.”
Tatenda’s
mother, Pedzisai Sliya, described him as a true servant of God.
‘‘Tatenda has
been robbed from us in a painful way but I believe his good works will follow
him,’’ said Pedzisai.
‘‘He was a true
servant of God considering the number of church assemblies he had been serving.
He used to play a keyboard at church and some assemblies have been hiring him
for services.
‘‘I used to
take him when he was young and at a tender age he would assist teams handling
the PA system. He would remain behind after church service to be with those
people who were packing the instruments.
‘‘We were not
shocked by his love for music and playing the keyboard.”
She added:
‘‘Tatenda was my only son, he was born in a family of four children.
‘‘He got
married in December last year.
‘‘It is my wish
to take his wife for further education and assist her in acquiring a passport
to fulfil Tatenda’s wishes of empowering his wife. I want to thank His
Excellency President Mnangagwa, Zimbabweans at large, AFM in Zimbabwe, our
in-laws and the ward councillor for support they gave us.” H Metro
