AS KOMBI DRIVER IS LAID TO REST

On the eve of his death in a horror crash, which killed 17 people along Seke Road on Tuesday morning, the kombi driver shared with his wife his concerns that there are no guarantees in his line of work.

Rudson Tatenda Sliya, 25, was the only son in a family of four.

On Monday night, he told his wife Melissa Bibian Chinyota, 20, that he wanted to use part of his salary at the end of this month to help her start an income-generating project.

He told her that it was important for her to have a reliable source of income because there were no guarantees in his job. A few hours later, Tatenda was dead.

An out-of-control haulage truck encroached into the kombi’s lane, slammed into the commuter omnibus and dragged its passengers to their death.

Melissa is expecting their first baby. The couple married in December last year.

Tatenda, who was a very religious man, was laid to rest at Zororo Cemetery, on the outskirts of Chitungwiza, yesterday.

Two of his passengers, who also died in the same accident, were also buried at the same cemetery yesterday.

The burial site is close to the scene of the accident which occurred at the Hunyani River Bridge.

Tatenda was a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe where he played keyboard in the church choir.

He has been described by friends and fellow kombi drivers as a man who was committed and, unlike many kombi drivers, was not a reckless speed merchant.

Colleagues said his exemplary behaviour was something he picked from growing up as a dedicated AFM member.

Tatenda’s burial service was characterised by songs of praise and worship from teams from AFM in Zimbabwe assemblies dotted around the country

Melissa said the tragedy robbed her of a loving husband and all their plans, including acquiring a residential stand, have now gone up in smoke.

‘‘I have lost a good husband,’’ said Melissa. ‘‘On Monday night, Tatenda told me that he was planning to help me in running an income-generating project.

‘‘Hanzi pandirikutambira mari yangu ndinoda utange project yekuti uitewo mari tibatsirane sezvo remakombi haritembeke.

‘‘I didn’t know that his promises were to end in this way. Ndarwadziwa. ‘He had plans of looking for our own residential stand so that we do not continue staying at the family house.

‘‘He respected my parents and he also respected his parents and he proved to me that he was a good and visionary husband.”

Tatenda’s mother, Pedzisai Sliya, described him as a true servant of God.

‘‘Tatenda has been robbed from us in a painful way but I believe his good works will follow him,’’ said Pedzisai.

‘‘He was a true servant of God considering the number of church assemblies he had been serving. He used to play a keyboard at church and some assemblies have been hiring him for services.

‘‘I used to take him when he was young and at a tender age he would assist teams handling the PA system. He would remain behind after church service to be with those people who were packing the instruments.

‘‘We were not shocked by his love for music and playing the keyboard.”

She added: ‘‘Tatenda was my only son, he was born in a family of four children.

‘‘He got married in December last year.

‘‘It is my wish to take his wife for further education and assist her in acquiring a passport to fulfil Tatenda’s wishes of empowering his wife. I want to thank His Excellency President Mnangagwa, Zimbabweans at large, AFM in Zimbabwe, our in-laws and the ward councillor for support they gave us.” H Metro