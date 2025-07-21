MAN WHO POISONED BROTHER ACQUITTED

The High Court has acquitted a Gutu man who poisoned his younger brother for wearing his clothes and eating his food after concluding that he was mentally challenged when he committed the act.
Jefta Chaka
(45) of Makonese Village, Chief Gutu, Gutu was acquitted by Justice Helena
Charewa at the High Court in Masvingo on Tuesday.
Justice
Charewa, however committed Chaka who is still mentally challenged to Mlondolozi
Mental Health Prison for their medication and assessments. Chaka will be
released when the Mental Health Board evaluates his fitness to be released into
society. Chaka laced his younger
brother’s, Tatenda Chaka (30) rice with poison on July 9, 2022, at his
homestead. Tatenda was found dead on the next day by Chaka’s wife, Dorica
Mupindu.
Circumstances
are that Chaka told Mupindu that he wanted to poison Tatenda for stealing his
clothes and eating his food around 7pm. Mupindu didn’t take Chaka seriously.
Tatenda
returned home drunk around 9pm. Chaka took a bowl of rice from the kitchen and
poured some liquid from a plastic container. He then gave the food to Tatenda.
Mupindu saw Chaka pour the liquid into the food.
Tatenda began
vomiting after eating a few spoons of rice. Mupindu rushed to his aid and
nursed him inside the kitchen. Mupindu retired to bed and found Tatenda dead in
the morning. Mupindu informed Chaka who told her that he had poisoned Tatenda
and threatened her against the disclosing the matter.
Mupindu,
disclosed the poisoning to relatives at the burial of Tatenda and Police
attended the scene. A bottle that contained the poison and some rice left in
the bowl by Tatenda were recovered.
The body was
taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for a postmortem that concluded that
Tatenda had been poisoned.
“The accused is
found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity …Accused shall be returned to
Masvingo prison where he will be transferred to Mlondolozi Mental Health Prison
for medication and assessments. He will be released when the Mental Health Board
sees it fit…,” said Justice Charewa in her ruling. Masvingo Mirror
