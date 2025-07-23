AS 17 PEOPLE LOSE THEIR LIVES

Zimbabwe’s accident preparedness is in the spotlight following a fatal crash involving a South Africa-registered haulage truck and a commuter omnibus at Manyame River Bridge along Seke Road that claimed 17 lives.

The accident occurred mid-morning when the truck reportedly swerved to avoid a Honda Fit, veered into the opposite lane and collided with a Chitungwiza-bound kombi.

The smaller vehicle was crushed under the truck, leaving very little of the kombi intact.

Rescue teams worked for hours to extract bodies from the wreckage.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with screams of trapped passengers being heard before emergency crews arrived.

The highway was closed for several hours, causing severe traffic disruptions.

Speaking to NewsDay last night, Passenger Association of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Goliati expressed shock over lack of equipment to help to extricate accident victims timeously.

“It is sad that the victims could be heard crying for help while trapped in the wreckage. We also understand that the general public tried to assist them with no success,” he said.

“What happened this morning was an unfortunate and painful event because it shows that we are not prepared for such accidents. It also shows that if response was fast enough, some lives could have been rescued. Unfortunately, we are not prepared for such accidents as a nation.”

Goliati also expressed concern over accidents.

“Some of these accidents should not be happening, especially after some witnesses indicated that a part disengaged and came off one of the vehicles before the accident.

“We are encouraging the authorities to take serious action, including capacitating the police and VID so that they are available on the highways and look at these vehicles,” he said.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said last night that the haulage truck, which was travelling towards the Harare central business district with two occupants, lost control and veered onto the oncoming lane.

“The truck hit two pedestrians who were walking on the island of the road. The pedestrians died on the spot. The truck went on to collide, head-on, with a Nissan Caravan kombi travelling in the opposite direction towards Chitungwiza with 17 passengers on board.

“As a result of the collision, the truck dragged the Nissan Caravan kombi off the road and overturned. It then landed on top of the kombi in the process, trapping it.

“Subsequently, 15 people, who were in the kombi, including the driver, died on the spot while four others (three from the kombi and one from the truck) were injured.”

He said the victims included 10 females and seven males.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were taken to the same institution for treatment.

Chitungwiza mayor councillor Rosaria Mangoma said the scale of the tragedy was heartbreaking.

“When I visited the scene with acting town clerk Japson Nemuseso and some councillors, I was met with an image too painful to describe as emergency services worked tirelessly to retrieve the deceased and assist the injured.

“It was one of the most disturbing and traumatic scenes our community has witnessed in recent memory. What I witnessed was truly heartbreaking.”

Mangoma appealed to the government to declare the accident a state of national disaster.

“Doing so will unlock vital resources towards assisting the bereaved in mourning their loved ones,” she said.

“We appeal for national support. In a short space of time, our community has endured the trauma of four serious road traffic accidents along Seke Road — each one claiming precious lives.

“As we mourn the lives lost, I urge all motorists to exercise extreme caution on our roads. No journey is worth a life.”

The crash adds to Zimbabwe’s rising road death toll this year, following other major accidents, including a Beitbridge collision that killed 24 people early in 2025.

Accidents during the Easter and Independence holidays claimed 24 lives and a total of 384 road traffic accidents were recorded during the period.

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe managing director Munesu Munodawafa appealed to drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads, adding that vehicles with defects must stay off the road.

“It is sad when we have such instances where lives are lost in this manner. From the look of things, it would appear there may have been vehicle defects which are still to be ascertained by the authorities, the VID and the police, but all the same, we want to appeal to all the drivers to ensure that their vehicles are fit for purpose,” he said.

Munodawafa said while the council was not blaming anyone at this stage until investigations are concluded, they believed that if the driver had behaved in a different manner and exercised caution “as we are calling for, the incident would not have happened”. Newsday