ZUMA ATTACKS RAMAPHOSA'S USA TRIP : THAT WAS DESPERATE



Former President Jacob Zuma has issued a stinging rebuke of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent diplomatic visit to Washington, asserting that South Africa should not rely on foreign powers to resolve its domestic challenges.

Addressing supporters of the MK Party in KwaMaphumulo, KZN, at a community gathering over the weekend, Zuma condemned the trip as a sign of desperation and a search for external approval.

“We refuse to have our problems fixed by the US we don’t even know,” Zuma said, emphasising that the country had to fix its issues.

Ramaphosa, accompanied by senior government officials, visited Washington in an effort to reset bilateral relations with the US following a period of diplomatic tension.

The visit came in the wake of lobbying efforts by groups such as AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement, which alleged systematic discrimination against white Afrikaners.

The government has consistently rejected as unfounded and inflammatory

However, the visit followed an onslaught by Trump and his administration on South Africa's foreign and domestic equity laws, straining relations between the two countries to an all-time low.

During talks, the delegation rebuffed claims of genocide, calling on Trump to assist with technology-driven reinforcements to help arrest SA's escalating crime levels.

The SA delegation was hit with a cinematic surprise when Trump asked one of his staff in the Oval Office to dim the lights and switch the TV to watch a mini-documentary about the alleged genocide. IOL