ZUMA ATTACKS RAMAPHOSA'S USA TRIP : THAT WAS DESPERATE

Former President Jacob Zuma has issued a stinging rebuke of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent diplomatic visit to Washington, asserting that South Africa should not rely on foreign powers to resolve its domestic challenges.
Addressing
supporters of the MK Party in KwaMaphumulo, KZN, at a community gathering over
the weekend, Zuma condemned the trip as a sign of desperation and a search for
external approval.
“We refuse to
have our problems fixed by the US we don’t even know,” Zuma said, emphasising
that the country had to fix its issues.
Ramaphosa,
accompanied by senior government officials, visited Washington in an effort to
reset bilateral relations with the US following a period of diplomatic tension.
The visit came
in the wake of lobbying efforts by groups such as AfriForum and the Solidarity
Movement, which alleged systematic discrimination against white Afrikaners.
The government
has consistently rejected as unfounded and inflammatory
However, the
visit followed an onslaught by Trump and his administration on South Africa's
foreign and domestic equity laws, straining relations between the two countries
to an all-time low.
During talks,
the delegation rebuffed claims of genocide, calling on Trump to assist with
technology-driven reinforcements to help arrest SA's escalating crime levels.
The SA
delegation was hit with a cinematic surprise when Trump asked one of his staff
in the Oval Office to dim the lights and switch the TV to watch a
mini-documentary about the alleged genocide. IOL
