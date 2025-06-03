45% OF ZIM MEN NEVER BEEN MARRIED

At least 45 percent of Zimbabwean men between the ages of 15 and 49 years have never been married, latest data from ZimStat reveals.

This came out yesterday during the official launch of the 2023-24 Zimbabwe demographic and health survey report.

The latest data released by ZimStat shows that only 48 percent of men are married or living with a woman, while those who have never married account for 45 percent.

Additionally, widowed men make up only one percent, while divorced or separated men account for six percent.

“In Zimbabwe, significant gender disparities in marital status are evident among individuals aged 15-49,” the report reads.

“Notably, a higher percentage of women are currently in union (62 percent) compared to men (48 percent). Furthermore, women experience a higher rate of divorce or separation than men (12 percent versus six percent).

“Conversely, a substantial difference exists in the ‘Never married’ category, with 45 percent of men having never been married, nearly double the 23 percent of women.”

A notable disparity in marriage registration has been revealed between urban and rural areas.

In urban areas, 16 percent of women have registered their marriages with civil authorities, starkly contrasting with only four percent of women in rural areas. This urban-rural divide is significant, with merely nine percent of currently married women nationwide having formalised their unions.

The survey also revealed concerning trends in child mortality rates over the past two decades. Notably, the under-5 mortality rate has decreased sharply from 102 deaths per 1 000 live births in 1999 to 69 deaths per 1 000 live births in the 2023-24 period.

However, infant mortality rates have shown an increase, rising from 50 deaths per 1 000 live births in 2015 to 56 deaths per 1 000 live births in the latest survey.

Furthermore, neonatal mortality has reached its highest recorded level, with 37 deaths per 1 000 live births in the 2023-24 period.

Meanwhile, three percent of men aged 25-49 have had sexual intercourse before age 15, and 25 percent before age 18. By age 20, more than five in 10 men have initiated sexual intercourse (51 percent).

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Aspect Maunganidze who was being represented by the Chief Director Policy and Planning in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Stephen Banda said: “This data is very important to policymakers and programme managers as it supports the design, monitoring and evaluation of health and development strategies across Zimbabwe.”

Dr Maunganidze said the data will also support the review of the process of the National Health Strategy 2021-2025 and the National Development Strategy 2021-2025.

Director General of ZimStat, Mr Tafadzwa Bandama said the 2023-24 ZDHS findings reflect notable progress in several areas of health service delivery.

“We are encouraged by improvements in contraceptive use, child nutrition, increased use of insecticide-treated nets, and a reduction in maternal mortality. These gains are a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Government, partners, and communities.” H Metro