WIFE CATCHES HUBBY RAPING DONKEY TWICE

Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi has sentenced Martin Gaviro (71), a village head under Chief Shumba in Masvingo to 12 months in jail after convicting him of bestiality.
Gaviro was
caught having intercourse with a donkey by his wife twice and she testified in
court.
Magistrate
Hanzi wholly suspended the custodial sentence on condition that Gaviro does not
commit a similar offense in the next five years.
The bestiality
happened on May 2 and May 12, 2025, at Gaviro homestead, Gaviro Village, Chief
Shumba in Masvingo rural.
Gaviro told the
court that he engaged in the act with the donkey because his wife was denying
him his conjugal rights.
Circumstances
are that Gaviro’s wife, Dzivaidzo Gaviro woke up to relieve herself around 3am.
She returned to bed and discovered that her husband who had gone out to relieve
himself ahead of her had not returned.
Dzivaidzo went
out to look for her husband and she found Martin humping a donkey in the kraal.
Dzivaidzo forgave her husband and did not report the matter.
She, however
caught him naked 10 days later on May 12 in the act with a donkey in the kraal
around 4:45am. The village head ran away naked.
Dzivaidzo
reported the bestiality to Chief Shumba who advised her to report it to the
Police.
Precious Takuva
prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment