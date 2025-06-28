WIFE CATCHES HUBBY RAPING DONKEY TWICE

Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi has sentenced Martin Gaviro (71), a village head under Chief Shumba in Masvingo to 12 months in jail after convicting him of bestiality.

Gaviro was caught having intercourse with a donkey by his wife twice and she testified in court.

Magistrate Hanzi wholly suspended the custodial sentence on condition that Gaviro does not commit a similar offense in the next five years.

The bestiality happened on May 2 and May 12, 2025, at Gaviro homestead, Gaviro Village, Chief Shumba in Masvingo rural.

Gaviro told the court that he engaged in the act with the donkey because his wife was denying him his conjugal rights.

Circumstances are that Gaviro’s wife, Dzivaidzo Gaviro woke up to relieve herself around 3am. She returned to bed and discovered that her husband who had gone out to relieve himself ahead of her had not returned.

Dzivaidzo went out to look for her husband and she found Martin humping a donkey in the kraal. Dzivaidzo forgave her husband and did not report the matter.

She, however caught him naked 10 days later on May 12 in the act with a donkey in the kraal around 4:45am. The village head ran away naked.

Dzivaidzo reported the bestiality to Chief Shumba who advised her to report it to the Police.

Precious Takuva prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror