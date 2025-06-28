MINE SHAFT COLLAPSES ON PANNER



A 27-year-old Odzi illegal gold panner died at Heatstroke Mine on Tuesday after a mine shaft he was working in collapsed.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka identified the miner as Luis Musharu of Freddy Village, Chief Marange, Odzi.

Chinyoka said Musharu was in the company of Abraham Mkwazhi (45) of KA1 Village, Chief Marange, Odzi, and Peter Chirume of Freddy Village when he died.

The circumstances are that the trio went to Heatstroke Mine around 1 pm to pan for gold.

Upon arrival, they entered a shaft that was closed for renovations, and while digging, the shaft walls collapsed and trapped Musharu, who died on the spot.

Mkwazhi and Chirume sustained injuries.

The incident was reported at Odzi Police Station. The injured were rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for treatment. Masvingo Mirror