VENDORS TO BE DRIVEN OUT OF MUTARE CBD

City of Mutare has resolved to embark on an operation to rid the Central Business District (CBD) of street food vendors.

Mayor Simon Chabuka said the operation is to restore sanity in the CBD when he addressed a full council meeting on Monday.

“People are roasting meat and corn on the main street. This is happening everywhere in the CBD. Soon we will do an operation because we need to restore order and sanity in our CBD,” said Chabuka.

Council Health Services Director, Eunice Muyambuki expressed concern at the increase of unregulated food outlets in the CBD in an interview with Chipinge Times.

Muyambuki said the outlets pose a risk to consumers, particularly in terms of food handling and hygiene.

“Illegal street food cooking in Mutare poses significant public health risks due to unsanitary conditions, lack of regulatory compliance and inadequate infrastructure.

“The most common health hazards linked to street food include a variety of biological, chemical, and physical risks that can negatively affect public health. These are especially prevalent when food is prepared, stored, or served in unsanitary conditions,” said Muyambuki. Masvingo Mirror