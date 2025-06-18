VENDORS TO BE DRIVEN OUT OF MUTARE CBD

City of Mutare has resolved to embark on an operation to rid the Central Business District (CBD) of street food vendors.
Mayor Simon
Chabuka said the operation is to restore sanity in the CBD when he addressed a
full council meeting on Monday.
“People are
roasting meat and corn on the main street. This is happening everywhere in the
CBD. Soon we will do an operation because we need to restore order and sanity
in our CBD,” said Chabuka.
Council Health
Services Director, Eunice Muyambuki expressed concern at the increase of
unregulated food outlets in the CBD in an interview with Chipinge Times.
Muyambuki said
the outlets pose a risk to consumers, particularly in terms of food handling
and hygiene.
“Illegal street
food cooking in Mutare poses significant public health risks due to unsanitary
conditions, lack of regulatory compliance and inadequate infrastructure.
“The most
common health hazards linked to street food include a variety of biological,
chemical, and physical risks that can negatively affect public health. These
are especially prevalent when food is prepared, stored, or served in unsanitary
conditions,” said Muyambuki. Masvingo Mirror
