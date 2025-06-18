BUSINESSMAN VIOLATES COURT ORDER, SELLS CAR

Harare businessman Shingai Levison Muringi has been convicted of contempt of court after he deliberately disposed of a motor vehicle in violation of a court order.
Muringi was
convicted after a full trial by Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki. The
complainant was Patrick ‘Chimpa’ Mutenha.
In her
judgement, magistrate Mutendereki said Muringi had only been granted temporary
access to the vehicle which he then disposed of.
“The court
wasn’t there to look at the agreement of sale in the strictest sense but it had
occasion to go through the court order and the terms of the court of order had
to be read holistically to establish the intention of its issuance.
“The car was
subject to a criminal case that was ongoing, he (Muringi) was granted temporary
use of the vehicle, and it was to be made available if needed without disposing
it.
“The intention
was that even though accused was granted access to the vehicles he was supposed
to keep it and selling the vehicle he would have breached the order as he
wouldn’t then be able produce it upon demand by the court.
“Was the
vehicle going to be available upon demand after being sold, no, so it’s the
court’s finding that he was in breach of the order as he knew that he was
supposed to be in possession of the car at all material times,” she said.
Prosecutor
Takudzwa Jambawo proved that on August 4 last year, Muringi was arrested for
fraud and money laundering resulting in his white Toyota Hilux double cab
registration number AGE 2352 impounded and held at CID CCD as an exhibit.
The matter was
referred to Harare Magistrates Court for prosecution and he later applied for
the release of the car.
On December 18,
the Provincial Magistrate granted a Court Order for the release of the motor
vehicle from police custody to Muringi
but on condition that he would produce the said vehicle upon request to
do so by the State.
He was also
ordered not to dispose of the vehicle in any way pending the finalization of
the matter.
On December 20,
Muringi sold the car to Chimpa for US$50
000, he produced an agreement of sale and never disclosed the status of the
vehicle to complainant.
Muringi then
hatched a plan to recover the vehicle from Chimpa and lured to re-possess the
vehicle and reported a matter of theft involving the vehicle.
Chimpa was
arrested by Vehicle Theft Squad. During the course of the investigation, the
status of the car was established.
The car is
impounded as an exhibit. Herald
