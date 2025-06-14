skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 14 June 2025
VAPOSITORI COVER UP AS PREGNANT TEEN DIES
Saturday, June 14, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
THE CASE OF CANAAN BANANA
BUSINESSMAN ROBBED AT LOVER'S HOUSE
A local businessman lost his firearm and US$184,900 in cash at his lover’s house in Ruwa on Saturday. Joseph Maruta, 40, collected US$181,...
FOOTIE STAR DROWNS IN R372 066 DEBT
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Khama Billiat, is allegedly playing a dangerous off-field game of hide and seek with the law! The pi...
NO CHARGES : FATHER FORGIVES KILLER KOMBI DRIVER
In a profound moment of raw grief and extraordinary grace, the father of Zinhle Mnkandla, a Form Three pupil tragically killed by a kombi on...
ED ADVISOR DRAGGED TO COURT
Controversy surrounding projects being rolled out by one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisors has spilled into court after a Harare ma...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment