REHABILITATION OF BYO-VIC FALLS ROAD BEGINS

The long-awaited rehabilitation of the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road officially begins this week, with the Government awarding contracts to five local companies to undertake the massive 435 kilometre-project that is expected to significantly boost tourism and regional trade.

The stretch, which connects Bulawayo to the country’s prime tourism hub, Victoria Falls, has been in a state of disrepair for years, posing safety risks to motorists and negatively impacting economic activity in Matabeleland North Province.

In an interview yesterday, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, confirmed that the five contractors were mobilising to their respective sites, ahead of the official project launch.

“On Thursday, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Mhona, will be in Gwayi to officially launch the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road. He will meet the five contractors on-site,” said Minister Moyo.

“From eight contractors that applied to carry out this crucial work, the Government selected five. We are grateful to President Mnangagwa for prioritising this highway, which is vital for the province’s economy.”

The project is expected to take about 10 months to complete and will be carried out in phases, with contractors working on specific sections of the road in a coordinated kilometre-by-kilometre approach.

The Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road is one of the country’s key national highways and a vital regional corridor that links the country to Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia. It serves thousands of domestic travellers and international tourists each year.

The road is also essential for the movement of goods between southern Zimbabwe and the north-western regions, including the Hwange coalfields and surrounding mining and agricultural zones.

Over the years, however, the route has become notorious for its potholes, eroded shoulders, and narrow lanes, prompting calls from residents, tourism operators, and cross-border transporters for urgent intervention.

“The rehabilitation will not only make the road safer for motorists but will also open up new opportunities for local businesses, especially in tourism and logistics,” said Minister Moyo.

He said once completed, the upgraded road is expected to reduce travel time, lower vehicle maintenance costs, improve road safety, and create employment opportunities during the construction phase. Herald