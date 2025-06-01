skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 1 June 2025
GIANT MILESTONE, SAYS MOYO
Sunday, June 01, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MP BEATEN UP OVER MARRIED WOMAN
A Member of Parliament was shot at and assaulted by a man who was using a pellet gun in the car park of a Harare hotel last week after a row...
ED’S ADVISOR’S TAP AND GO
"Introducing the ultimate luxury experience in Zimbabwe! The Presidential Advisor is proud to bring you Dubai-style lodges, offering...
US$2,3M FRAUD : BANKER'S FIVE CARS SEIZED
A banker, who allegedly manipulated the banking system he was supposed to protect and created fake accounts to swindle his employer of about...
HANDCUFFED REMAINS SHOCK VILLAGERS
Police are investigating the discovery of human remains near a rural clinic in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, after villagers uncove...
GUARD FIRED AFTER VIDEOS LEAK
A heartless former GreenFuel security guard, who was convicted of assaulting villagers, is under public scrutiny after his estranged girlfri...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment