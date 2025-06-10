RANGER KILLED IN RHINO ATTACK

A wildlife ranger from Save Valley Conservancy has died from severe injuries sustained in a tragic encounter with a black rhino, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has confirmed.

Knowledge Mudzimureka, a member of the conservancy’s anti-poaching and wildlife monitoring unit, passed away on Sunday, 8 June 2025, following a two-week battle for his life.

He was 37.

The fatal incident occurred on 26 May when Mudzimureka and a fellow ranger were on a routine patrol tracking a different rhino. The two unexpectedly stumbled upon a mother black rhino with her calf, leading to a sudden and aggressive charge.

“The rhino cow severely injured Knowledge, who sustained wounds to hisabdomen, particularly his left lung as well as to his head, shoulder, and knee.,” said Tinashe Farawo, spokesperson for Zimparks.

“Knowledge was immediately evacuated on an ACE Air Ambulance, and received exceptional care from the medical team at a private hospital in Harare. He underwent two serious operations; on arrival to stabilise him, and a subsequent procedure to address a critical infection in his lungs. Knowledge had started to turn a corner, and the doctors were expressing optimism and positivity, his passing has shocked our entire community with grief.”

The Save Valley Conservancy, located in south-eastern Zimbabwe, is one of Africa’s largest private wildlife reserves and has been central in efforts to curb poaching and monitor endangered species such as rhinos. CITE