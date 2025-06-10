NO NUMBER PLATE ZANU PF CARS FLOOD STREETS



This is how low Zimbabwe has sunk … Zanu PF Harare Province youth chairman Emmanuel Mahachi’s Toyota Fortuner is captured on camera in Masvingo without a number plate, third number plate and insurance.

In place of the number plate is a sticker which says sanctions must go. The vehicle was being driven by a woman identified as Mahachi’s wife. In place of the third number plate and insurance is a sticker inscribed ZANU PF OFFICIAL 2024, WORKING TOWARDS VISION 2030.

The law does not allow any vehicle on the road without any of these three. Asked for a comment, Mahachi initially said that his party is on anti-sanctions campaign and some vehicles were stripped of their number plates and replaced with anti-sanctions logos.

He conceded that he is not paying Zimra road licence and insurance. He got angry when he realised that he was talking to Masvingo Mirror reporter and argued that the car was not his. ZRP and ZINARA have no power over Zanu PF activists and both State organs look aside as crimes are being committed.

As a result, the streets are now awash with vehicles that have no number plates. Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba recently told Masvingo Mirror that this lawlessness is unacceptable as many robberies are committed using cars without number plates. Masvingo Mirror