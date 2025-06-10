NO NUMBER PLATE ZANU PF CARS FLOOD STREETS

This is how low Zimbabwe has sunk … Zanu PF Harare Province youth chairman Emmanuel Mahachi’s Toyota Fortuner is captured on camera in Masvingo without a number plate, third number plate and insurance.
In place of the number plate is a sticker
which says sanctions must go. The vehicle was being driven by a woman
identified as Mahachi’s wife. In place of the third number plate and insurance
is a sticker inscribed ZANU PF OFFICIAL 2024, WORKING TOWARDS VISION 2030.
The law does
not allow any vehicle on the road without any of these three. Asked for a
comment, Mahachi initially said that his party is on anti-sanctions campaign
and some vehicles were stripped of their number plates and replaced with
anti-sanctions logos.
He conceded
that he is not paying Zimra road licence and insurance. He got angry when he
realised that he was talking to Masvingo Mirror reporter and argued that the
car was not his. ZRP and ZINARA have no power over Zanu PF activists and both
State organs look aside as crimes are being committed.
As a result,
the streets are now awash with vehicles that have no number plates.
Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba recently told Masvingo Mirror that
this lawlessness is unacceptable as many robberies are committed using cars
without number plates. Masvingo Mirror
