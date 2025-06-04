PIT BULLS OWNER REMAINS IN JAIL

Mike Mupinga, whose dogs mauled a passer-by to death on Saturday, will be back in court this Thursday on charges of rape where a medical doctor is expected to testify on the reasons behind his court default.

Mupinga, who is under scrutiny for failing to appear in court on rape allegations, was back before the Harare Magistrates Court this Wednesday after the matter was rolled over for a default inquiry.

However, the hearing was postponed to this Thursday, with a medical doctor expected to testify on why Mupinga defaulted court proceedings.

The default inquiry comes on the heels of his recent court appearance on Tuesday, where he faces allegations of culpable homicide after his three pitbulls and a rottweiler reportedly mauled a passer-by to death in Bluffhill on Saturday.

Mupinga is also scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing in connection with the culpable homicide charge.

He remains in custody as legal proceedings continue. ZBC