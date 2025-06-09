MOTHER BEATS THIEVING DAUGHTER TO DEATH

In a tragic incident in Sadza, Mashonaland East Province, police have arrested Ms Aqueline Dhawe for the fatal assault of her 12-year-old daughter following accusations of theft.

The incident occurred on June 7, 2025, in Mhizha Village under Chief Neshangwe.

Reports indicate that Dhawe received information suggesting that her daughter had stolen food items, including 2kg of flour, 500 grammes of powdered milk, 5kg of potatoes and some groundnuts from a neighbour’s house.

When confronted, the young girl denied the allegations.

However, Dhawe allegedly conducted her own investigations and discovered the stolen items hidden a few metres from their home in a field.

She took the foodstuffs, intending to return them to the neighbour. Before she could do so, Dhawe left for a nearby village for a cooperative job.

During her absence, the girl reportedly consumed some of the food she had allegedly stolen.

Upon returning and noticing the missing items, Dhawe’s anger escalated.

In a fit of rage, she tied her daughter to a Musasa tree and used a wooden switch to assault her repeatedly until the child lost consciousness.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident, saying Dhawe informed a neighbour about the assault.

Emergency services were called, and the girl was taken to Sadza Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Dhawe was subsequently arrested and the police are investigating circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Herald