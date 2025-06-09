MOTHER BEATS THIEVING DAUGHTER TO DEATH

In a tragic incident in Sadza, Mashonaland East Province, police have arrested Ms Aqueline Dhawe for the fatal assault of her 12-year-old daughter following accusations of theft.
The incident
occurred on June 7, 2025, in Mhizha Village under Chief Neshangwe.
Reports
indicate that Dhawe received information suggesting that her daughter had
stolen food items, including 2kg of flour, 500 grammes of powdered milk, 5kg of
potatoes and some groundnuts from a neighbour’s house.
When
confronted, the young girl denied the allegations.
However, Dhawe
allegedly conducted her own investigations and discovered the stolen items
hidden a few metres from their home in a field.
She took the foodstuffs, intending to return them to the neighbour. Before she could do so, Dhawe left for a nearby village for a cooperative job.
During her
absence, the girl reportedly consumed some of the food she had allegedly
stolen.
Upon returning
and noticing the missing items, Dhawe’s anger escalated.
In a fit of
rage, she tied her daughter to a Musasa tree and used a wooden switch to
assault her repeatedly until the child lost consciousness.
Mashonaland
East police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident,
saying Dhawe informed a neighbour about the assault.
Emergency
services were called, and the girl was taken to Sadza Hospital, where she was
pronounced dead.
Dhawe was
subsequently arrested and the police are investigating circumstances
surrounding this tragic event. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment