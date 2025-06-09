HIGH COURT REVIEWS MUSICIAN'S SENTENCE

The High Court is set to review the criminal case of Zimdancehall singer Chillmaster, born Gift Hombarume, who was sentenced to perform community service after being convicted of culpable homicide for causing the death of a pedestrian while driving without a licence.
Judge President Mary Zimba-Dube will preside
over the review.
On April 9, a
fateful accident along New Chitungwiza Road claimed the life of 50-year-old
Custon Charumbira with Hombarume, behind the wheel without a valid driver’s
licence.
Magistrate
Tatenda Mukurunge sentenced Hombarume to two years in prison for culpable
homicide.
The magistrate
suspended one year of the sentence on condition that Hombarume performs community service at Stoneridge
Primary School.
The remaining
year was suspended, provided the singer does not commit a similar offence
within five years.
For driving
without a licence, he was fined US$200.
It is this
sentence that is now under the gaze of the High Court.
The referral
stems from Section 58(3)(b) of the Magistrates Court Act, a provision designed
to ensure that proceedings align with “real and substantial justice.”
Judge President
Zimba-Dube will review whether the principles of fairness and accountability
were upheld.
The Charumbira
family, despite their loss, has exemplified grace and forgiveness to Hombarume.
In their victim
impact statement, they expressed their decision to forgive him citing his
remorsefulness and efforts to make amends.
Ms Lucia
Charumbira, speaking for the family, revealed that Hombarume had gone out of
his way to support the family through their grief.
He not only
assisted with funeral expenses but also pledged to honour cultural traditions
by offering cattle as compensation for the loss of Custon Charumbira’s life.
Furthermore, he
committed to pay fees and buy monthly groceries for Charumbira’s children until
they complete school.
Magistrate
Mukurunge, in her sentencing, took note of these efforts, alongside Hombarume’s
status as a first-time offender and the remorse he showed. Herald
