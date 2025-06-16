GOVT TO COMPENSATE GUKURAHUNDI VICTIMS : CHARUMBIRA

The government has pledged to compensate victims of the Gukurahundi atrocities as community hearings into the 1980s genocide are set to begin on June 26, Deputy President of the National Council of Chiefs, Chief Fortune Charumbira, has announced.
Addressing
journalists at a press conference in Bulawayo, Chief Charumbira said
traditional leaders would preside over confidential, victim-centered hearings
across Matabeleland North and South, with compensation to be determined based
on the unique circumstances of each case.
“The hearings
are starting on June 26, 2025. So on the 26th of June, we expect each chief out
there, hearing from the victims,” said Chief Charumbira.
He added the
government is ready to provide reparations.
“And cases
which come out well and legitimately so, that require compensation, the
government is ready to compensate,” the chief said, stressing that, “each
compensatory value would depend on the merits of the case.”
When asked
about the scope and mechanism for compensation, Chief Charumbira said President
Mnanagagwa would deal with it.
“Trust the
President. The President himself has said people would be compensated. But
quantum can’t be predetermined. For example, one would say three herd of
cattle, one would say I lost 15. We can’t give the same amount. It depends on
each case.”
Preparations,
he added, had intensified since Friday, when the Steering Committee of the
National Council of Chiefs met to finalise logistical arrangements for the
programme.
“From Friday,
the chairing committee discussed these issues mainly with respect to logistical
arrangements. On Saturday, all the chiefs from the two provinces, Matabeleland
North and Matabeleland South met and were given the opportunity to report on
the outcomes of the awareness programme, how things went in their areas.”
Although the
President of the National Council of Chiefs, Chief Lucas Mtshane Khumalo, was
present at the briefing, he did not speak, with Chief Charumbira noting that,
“he lost his voice from flu.”
Chief
Charumbira reiterated the programme was endorsed at the highest level of
government.
“This programme
is led by the National Council of Chiefs, chaired by Chief Mtshane Khumalo. The
National Council of Chiefs reports to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is our
principal, who also ensures that we have resources to enable the programme to
move forward,” he said
“I want to
repeat that this programme was endorsed by the President himself, who decided
to open up on issues of Gukurahundi to allow individuals, call them victims, as
individuals, families, or groups, to be able to submit their grievances to
their local chief.”
The chiefs
began awareness campaigns in their respective areas on May 27, 2025.
“Awareness
meaning chiefs addressed people in their communities to make them aware that
the President has opened up on this issue and is allowing people to make
submissions through the chief,” said Chief Charumbira.
To support the
chiefs, each will be assisted by a 14-member local panel that includes elders,
religious leaders, women, youth and counsellors.
“The chief is
the presiding officer and has nominated already two, three elders from that
community – wise men, elders, who know culture in that community. We have also
brought in religious leaders, pastors, reverends from that particular
community, not from outside.”
“We then said
we need to have people, women, so that sometimes they have special interests.
So women are represented. The youth… because we are building peace for the
future. Experts or people who are good at counselling.”
Two rapporteurs
per area will be responsible for recording proceedings using iPads, laptops,
cameras, and other tools, with all information stored under the custody of the
chief.
Chief
Charumbira stressed that all members of the panel would be drawn from the
chief’s jurisdiction to preserve cultural integrity.
“Everything is
according to the values, traditions of the people in that particular
chieftainship.”
On diaspora
participation, Chief Charumbira said while hearings would not be held outside
Zimbabwe, arrangements could be made for individuals to present their cases in
person later in the year.
“Just like any
judicial, this is a quasi-judicial proceeding. No one can then address a court
from Botswana addressing the court in Bulawayo. It’s imperative that if you
really have a good case, come, talk to the chief. They will give you a date in
September, for example… But our chiefs cannot go and sit in Botswana or South
Africa,” he said.
The outreach is
expected to run for no more than six months. CITE
