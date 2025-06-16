ALL GUTU CHIEFS ARE ZANU PF MEMBERS, SAYS MINISTER

Zanu PF secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke has said that the newly installed Chief Nyamandi born Togara Masunda is now a member of Zanu PF.

He said all 11 Gutu chiefs are Zanu PF members and Chief Nyamandi must therefore join them and work for the party under Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Matuke’s statement is however a serious violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as the law does not allow traditional leaders to be members of any political party.

He also warned Chief Nyamandi of consequences of supporting any party other than Zanu PF.

“I want to warn you that some chiefs spoil their chieftainship by supporting opposition parties and therefore looking the wrong side. May I tell you President of Chiefs and Deputy Minister Albert Mavunga that we have no problems with chiefs from Gutu. All the eleven of them are looking at just one party. They don’t look at any other party.

“We are therefore today joined by Chief Nyamandi and we are confident that he will not get lost. I must emphasise as one of the leaders of the area that we should move together in the same direction with Chief Nyamandi,” said Matuke.

Matuke said he and the late Vice President Simon Muzenda were the brains behind the elevation of headman Nyamandi and headman Munyaradzi to chiefs, a few years back. He urged Chief Nyamandi to remain grateful to Muzenda and him for that.

The upgrading of this chieftainship was however, done on the basis of nepotism, according to Matuke.

“The late VP wanted to do something for Headman Nyamandi who is his uncle. He therefore said the best gift to his uncles was to upgrade them from headmen to chiefs. I also wanted to do something for my people the vaHera, so I recommended the upgrading of the Munyaradzi headman to a chief,” said Matuke. Masvingo Mirror