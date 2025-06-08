GOVT BANS KAMBWA

The Government has banned the production of illicit alcoholic brews commonly known as “musombodhiya” or “kambwa.” The ban was issued in Statutory Instrument 62 of 2025 under the Harmful Liquids Act, issued by the Minister of Home Affairs, Kazembe Kazembe, cited as the Harmful Liquids Act (Amendment of Schedule to Act) Notice, 2025.

“The Schedule to the Act is amended by the insertion after item 9 (‘Nipa’) of the following item: ‘Any unregulated, unauthorised or illegally produced alcoholic beverages containing ethanol, colloquially referred to by such names as kambwa, musombodhiya or by any other name whatsoever,” reads part of the SI.

The ban follows an outcry from the general public that action should be taken against the production and consumption of illicit beverages, including other harmful drugs such as methamphetamine (guka/mutoriro or dombo).

An inter-ministerial committee has also been set up to tackle the issue of alcohol, drugs and substance abuse, especially among youths, and the construction of rehabilitation centres.

Stakeholders have called for the provision of income-generating projects for youths, as idleness has been cited as a contributing factor to the increase in drug and alcohol abuse. Herald