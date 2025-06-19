EEF IS A CULT, SAYS SHIVAMBU

Former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has announced the beginning of a process to form a new political outfit after he was accused of trying to overthrow former president Jacob Zuma.

While uncertain about his political future, the former EFF deputy president was clear that he would not be going back to the party he

co-founded nor will he consider rejoining the ANC.

Speaking during a press briefing in Midrand, Gauteng, on Thursday, Shivambu said that since his removal as MKP secretary-general, ordinary people had advised him not to rejoin the EFF, saying it was a cult, a view he agrees with.

Shivambu stunned the country when he left the EFF to join the MKP in August last year.

On Thursday, he said: “Over the next few months, we will be consulting all the traditional and church leaders... We will be seeking the wisdom of ordinary South Africans, including Michael Nkuna, Irvin Khoza, Patrice Motsepe... on the need to form a new political party. If yes, what should be the values of that political party and what should distinguish it from other political parties.”

However, Shivambu insisted he was not leaving his most recent party.

He said: “I have not resigned from uMkhonto weSizwe. I will never resign from uMkhonto weSizwe.”

Shivambu said any consultation process also needed to consider how to fund a new political party.

“We do not want to do that as a personal project or a group of friends. We will be going to the ground to speak to the people. Next week, we are going to announce the leadership core of the consultations.”

During the briefing, Shivambu said he had been accused of trying to overthrow Zuma as MK Party leader.

He claimed that a “bizarre and fake intelligence report” had been produced and that he was accused of having “supernatural” powers to “make people disappear”.

Essentially, he was accused of witchcraft.

“There is nothing I can do privately that I will not accept publicly.”

Shivambu’s latest move comes after a series of internal conflicts within the MKP.

Following a revolt by traditional leaders and a Mpumalanga faction, he was ousted as the party’s sixth secretary-general. News24