ED IS A BIG LET DOWN, SAYS EX ZANU PF SECRETARY

An 81-year-old former Zanu PF Ward secretary from Mushagashe near Masvingo has described the ruling party as a den of thieves and called on President Mnangagwa to step down and save the country from further demise.

Aaron Pedzisai sought Masvingo Mirror for an interview because he has been dying to get a platform to address Mnangagwa and tell him to step down.

“We are crying like Israelites in Egypt. Emmerson must step down. We need new leadership to free us,” said Pedzisai.

One of the issues that troubles Pedzisai is the inhuman circumstances that millions of Zimbabwean economic refugees live in the region and overseas.

He said Mnangagwa was a big let down as he had supported him at the time of the coup in 2017. He said the country needed someone younger to lead it.

“I was a ward secretary for Zanu PF for all these years but I saw what Mugabe and Grace had turned out to be. I warned Grace against blocking Mnangagwa from becoming the leader of the party and appealed to her to give Mnangagwa a chance. Now this is what we get from Mnangagwa. What a big letdown.

“Emmerson must step down. We need new leadership that is able to free us. Our children in their millions have become economic refugees all over the world and many perish there. Let’s change Mnangagwa so that we have someone who is a good leader. Someone who is young, not old men like us. We need young leaders. Mnangagwa is doing nothing for the people and the truth is that my party is now a den of thieves. This is painful to the whole country so I felt compelled to come out maybe Mnangagwa will hear me,” said Pedzisai. Masvingo Mirror