ED IS A BIG LET DOWN, SAYS EX ZANU PF SECRETARY

An 81-year-old former Zanu PF Ward secretary from Mushagashe near Masvingo has described the ruling party as a den of thieves and called on President Mnangagwa to step down and save the country from further demise.
Aaron Pedzisai
sought Masvingo Mirror for an interview because he has been dying to get a
platform to address Mnangagwa and tell him to step down.
“We are crying
like Israelites in Egypt. Emmerson must step down. We need new leadership to
free us,” said Pedzisai.
One of the
issues that troubles Pedzisai is the inhuman circumstances that millions of
Zimbabwean economic refugees live in the region and overseas.
He said
Mnangagwa was a big let down as he had supported him at the time of the coup in
2017. He said the country needed someone younger to lead it.
“I was a ward
secretary for Zanu PF for all these years but I saw what Mugabe and Grace had
turned out to be. I warned Grace against blocking Mnangagwa from becoming the
leader of the party and appealed to her to give Mnangagwa a chance. Now this is
what we get from Mnangagwa. What a big letdown.
“Emmerson must
step down. We need new leadership that is able to free us. Our children in
their millions have become economic refugees all over the world and many perish
there. Let’s change Mnangagwa so that we have someone who is a good leader.
Someone who is young, not old men like us. We need young leaders. Mnangagwa is
doing nothing for the people and the truth is that my party is now a den of
thieves. This is painful to the whole country so I felt compelled to come out
maybe Mnangagwa will hear me,” said Pedzisai. Masvingo Mirror
