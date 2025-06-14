skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 14 June 2025
MAN JAILED FOR STEALING, SELLING FARMER'S BIKE
Saturday, June 14, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
THE CASE OF CANAAN BANANA
FOOTIE STAR DROWNS IN R372 066 DEBT
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Khama Billiat, is allegedly playing a dangerous off-field game of hide and seek with the law! The pi...
BUSINESSMAN ROBBED AT LOVER'S HOUSE
A local businessman lost his firearm and US$184,900 in cash at his lover’s house in Ruwa on Saturday. Joseph Maruta, 40, collected US$181,...
DAUGHTER-IN-LAW POISONED ME : MAN SPEAKS FROM THE GRAVE
A deceased Mutasa man has made a startling allegation from beyond the grave, accusing his daughter-in-law of poisoning him with sugar nearly...
NO CHARGES : FATHER FORGIVES KILLER KOMBI DRIVER
In a profound moment of raw grief and extraordinary grace, the father of Zinhle Mnkandla, a Form Three pupil tragically killed by a kombi on...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment