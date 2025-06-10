CORRUPTION A CANCER IN PRISONS : BOSS

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has issued a stern warning to its officers against engaging in corruption and drug or substance abuse, stating that those found guilty will face severe consequences.

The warning was delivered by ZPCS Commissioner General Dr Moses Chihobvu during a graduation ceremony for 615 students at the Ntabazinduna Training School.

He emphasised that any officer who violates the organisation’s principles of moral and professional integrity will be held accountable.

Commissioner General Chihobvu described corruption as a cancerous threat that must be eradicated from the institution.

“Let me take this opportunity to address two critical threats to the integrity of our organisation: substance abuse and corruption. I want to make it abundantly clear that these have no place in the ZPCS,” said Commissioner General Chihobvu.

He noted that the misuse of drugs and alcohol undermines personal health, compromises operational safety and erodes public trust. Similarly, he said, corruption — whether through misappropriation of stores, trafficking of contraband, or abuse of authority — strikes at the heart of the organisation’s mission.

“Any officer found engaging in such misconduct will face swift and decisive disciplinary and legal consequences,” he said. Chronicle