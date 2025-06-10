CORRUPTION A CANCER IN PRISONS : BOSS

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has issued a stern warning to its officers against engaging in corruption and drug or substance abuse, stating that those found guilty will face severe consequences.
The warning was
delivered by ZPCS Commissioner General Dr Moses Chihobvu during a graduation
ceremony for 615 students at the Ntabazinduna Training School.
He emphasised
that any officer who violates the organisation’s principles of moral and
professional integrity will be held accountable.
Commissioner
General Chihobvu described corruption as a cancerous threat that must be
eradicated from the institution.
“Let me take
this opportunity to address two critical threats to the integrity of our
organisation: substance abuse and corruption. I want to make it abundantly
clear that these have no place in the ZPCS,” said Commissioner General
Chihobvu.
He noted that
the misuse of drugs and alcohol undermines personal health, compromises
operational safety and erodes public trust. Similarly, he said, corruption —
whether through misappropriation of stores, trafficking of contraband, or abuse
of authority — strikes at the heart of the organisation’s mission.
“Any officer
found engaging in such misconduct will face swift and decisive disciplinary and
legal consequences,” he said. Chronicle
