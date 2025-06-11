CHIVAYO POURS US$1M INTO HIGHLANDERS

Highlanders fans have every reason to celebrate after flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo splashed a massive US$1 million sponsorship package on the Bulawayo giants, with US$250,000 in cash already made available to the club.
Chivayo took to
Facebook to announce his gesture, saying the move was driven by his deep
personal love for Bosso and a long-standing family connection to the club. He
recalled an emotional moment with his late uncle, former Vice President John
Landa Nkomo, who urged him to support Highlanders as part of preserving the
club’s legacy for generations to come.
“My love for
Bosso goes beyond that of an ordinary supporter. It is my greatest pleasure to
avail US$250,000 in cash as part of a broader US$1 million sponsorship package
to help preserve Highlanders’ history and shape its future,” he wrote.
The sponsorship
is aimed at covering administrative needs, securing new talent and player
sign-on fees to help build a more competitive squad for the 2025 Premier Soccer
League season.
Chivayo
addressed recent media reports alleging the misappropriation of funds at the
club. While distancing himself from the issue, he expressed concern over the
need for accountability and transparency in handling the sponsorship.
He revealed
that he has nominated Jabulani Nkomo, a respected Bulawayo businessman and
family relative, to assist the club in a curatorship role. According to
Chivayo, Nkomo will work closely with Highlanders leadership to ensure that all
funds are used strictly in line with the club’s budgeted expenditures and to
prioritise player welfare and administrative excellence.
Supporters are
hopeful the funding will bring a new era of professionalism and competitiveness
to the club.
Founded in 1926
by the grandsons of King Lobengula, Highlanders FC is widely regarded as a
symbol of pride, heritage and unity in Zimbabwean football. Every game at
Barbourfields Stadium draws thousands of passionate fans, creating an
atmosphere unmatched in the league.
“This is what
we mean when we say Bosso Ngenkani. It’s not just a slogan, it’s a way of
life,” said one ecstatic fan.
With the
financial boost already in motion and the promise of more to come, all eyes
will be on Highlanders as they prepare to take the league by storm. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment