CHIVAYO POURS US$1M INTO HIGHLANDERS

Highlanders fans have every reason to celebrate after flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo splashed a massive US$1 million sponsorship package on the Bulawayo giants, with US$250,000 in cash already made available to the club.

Chivayo took to Facebook to announce his gesture, saying the move was driven by his deep personal love for Bosso and a long-standing family connection to the club. He recalled an emotional moment with his late uncle, former Vice President John Landa Nkomo, who urged him to support Highlanders as part of preserving the club’s legacy for generations to come.

“My love for Bosso goes beyond that of an ordinary supporter. It is my greatest pleasure to avail US$250,000 in cash as part of a broader US$1 million sponsorship package to help preserve Highlanders’ history and shape its future,” he wrote.

The sponsorship is aimed at covering administrative needs, securing new talent and player sign-on fees to help build a more competitive squad for the 2025 Premier Soccer League season.

Chivayo addressed recent media reports alleging the misappropriation of funds at the club. While distancing himself from the issue, he expressed concern over the need for accountability and transparency in handling the sponsorship.

He revealed that he has nominated Jabulani Nkomo, a respected Bulawayo businessman and family relative, to assist the club in a curatorship role. According to Chivayo, Nkomo will work closely with Highlanders leadership to ensure that all funds are used strictly in line with the club’s budgeted expenditures and to prioritise player welfare and administrative excellence.

Supporters are hopeful the funding will bring a new era of professionalism and competitiveness to the club.

Founded in 1926 by the grandsons of King Lobengula, Highlanders FC is widely regarded as a symbol of pride, heritage and unity in Zimbabwean football. Every game at Barbourfields Stadium draws thousands of passionate fans, creating an atmosphere unmatched in the league.

“This is what we mean when we say Bosso Ngenkani. It’s not just a slogan, it’s a way of life,” said one ecstatic fan.

With the financial boost already in motion and the promise of more to come, all eyes will be on Highlanders as they prepare to take the league by storm. Herald