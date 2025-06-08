BUS CREW KIDNAPS, BASHES TRADER

A cross border trader was abducted by a Zebra Kiss bus crew, driven to the company’s garage in Ardbennie, Harare, where she was bashed for hours by a group of men who used planks to inflict as much damage as possible.

Charlotte Dube had boarded the bus in Zambia and was returning home.

She was accused by the bus crew of allegedly stealing a parcel in what was a case of mistaken identity.

A fellow passenger on the bus had claimed that she had lost a parcel and the crew accused Charlotte of being responsible for the theft. A bus conductor, identified as Pardy, ordered Charlotte to remain in the bus.

She was driven to the company’s garage where five people, who were only identified as Marvin, Munashe, Kuda, Roma and a man who called himself Baba Keketso, took turns to bash her using planks.

She sustained injuries on her hands, buttocks and her back.

The passenger, who had claimed to have lost a parcel, later called the bus crew and advised them that her parcel was not stolen and Zebra Kiss manager, Kudakwashe Mupfukirei, apologised to Charlotte.

Contacted for comment, Mupfukirei said the case was yet to reach his office.

“We are yet to receive that report from the passenger.

“We will inform you if we receive the case,” said Mufukirei.

However, H-Metro is in possession of messages between Mupfukirei and Charlotte’s husband requesting for the case to be resolved amicably.

Charlotte described the Zebra Kiss crew, which attacked her, as heartless.

“I have been relying on Zebra Kiss for all my trips as a cross-border but this time they destroyed my trust,” said Charlotte.

“Their conductor Pardy engaged five of their staff members who took turns to beat me at their garage.

“They confiscated my goods, handed them to the passenger who claimed to have lost her parcel.

“I reported the assault. The manager apologised over the false accusations, and pleaded with my husband that they would refund us with US$300.

“They wanted us to withdraw the case from the police but they injured me.

“Some of the passengers went on to take my photographs and posted them on social media accusing me of being a thief.

“This has affected me physically and emotionally, my reputation, family and my business,” said Charlotte.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza could not be reached for comment yesterday.

However, H-Metro is reliably informed that the case was reported at Mbare Stodart Police Station under RRB 6362618. H Metro