BUS CREW KIDNAPS, BASHES TRADER

A cross border trader was abducted by a Zebra Kiss bus crew, driven to the company’s garage in Ardbennie, Harare, where she was bashed for hours by a group of men who used planks to inflict as much damage as possible.
Charlotte Dube
had boarded the bus in Zambia and was returning home.
She was accused
by the bus crew of allegedly stealing a parcel in what was a case of mistaken
identity.
A fellow passenger on the bus had claimed that she had lost a parcel and the crew accused Charlotte of being responsible for the theft. A bus conductor, identified as Pardy, ordered Charlotte to remain in the bus.
She was driven
to the company’s garage where five people, who were only identified as Marvin,
Munashe, Kuda, Roma and a man who called himself Baba Keketso, took turns to
bash her using planks.
She sustained
injuries on her hands, buttocks and her back.
The passenger,
who had claimed to have lost a parcel, later called the bus crew and advised
them that her parcel was not stolen and Zebra Kiss manager, Kudakwashe
Mupfukirei, apologised to Charlotte.
Contacted for
comment, Mupfukirei said the case was yet to reach his office.
“We are yet to
receive that report from the passenger.
“We will inform
you if we receive the case,” said Mufukirei.
However,
H-Metro is in possession of messages between Mupfukirei and Charlotte’s husband
requesting for the case to be resolved amicably.
Charlotte
described the Zebra Kiss crew, which attacked her, as heartless.
“I have been
relying on Zebra Kiss for all my trips as a cross-border but this time they
destroyed my trust,” said Charlotte.
“Their
conductor Pardy engaged five of their staff members who took turns to beat me
at their garage.
“They
confiscated my goods, handed them to the passenger who claimed to have lost her
parcel.
“I reported the
assault. The manager apologised over the false accusations, and pleaded with my
husband that they would refund us with US$300.
“They wanted us
to withdraw the case from the police but they injured me.
“Some of the
passengers went on to take my photographs and posted them on social media
accusing me of being a thief.
“This has
affected me physically and emotionally, my reputation, family and my business,”
said Charlotte.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza could not be reached
for comment yesterday.
However,
H-Metro is reliably informed that the case was reported at Mbare Stodart Police
Station under RRB 6362618. H Metro
