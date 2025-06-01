62 OPEN-HEART SURGERIES AT PARI SO FAR

The Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, the country’s major health referral centre, has conducted 62 open-heart surgeries to date, as public hospitals expand specialist services, with Chitungwiza Central and Gweru Provincial hospitals now offering total hip and knee replacements, it has been learnt.
This marks a
major step in expanding access to advanced specialist care within Zimbabwe’s
public health sector.
Until recently,
such procedures, which involve surgically replacing damaged joints with
artificial implants, were only available at select public health institutions,
expensive private facilities or through costly medical trips abroad, making
them unaffordable for the majority of Zimbabweans.
The rollout of
these advanced services at public health institutions has brought high-end
procedures closer to communities, aligning with Government efforts to make
specialist care more accessible and affordable.
In an interview
with The Sunday Mail, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child
Care Dr Aspect Maunganidze said: “Quaternary or specialist services have been
expanded and brought closer to the people.
“This has seen
Chitungwiza and Gweru hospitals offering advanced surgeries such as total hip
and knee replacement.”
Total hip and
knee replacements are complex procedures that involve replacing damaged joints
with artificial implants to restore mobility and relieve chronic pain caused by
arthritis, injury or degenerative diseases.
“Open-heart
surgeries at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals managed to go beyond the milestone
of 50 operations,” said Dr Maunganidze.
“Open-heart
surgery is a critical indicator of Zimbabwe’s healthcare capabilities. The
successful launch of the programme in June 2023 has seen 62 patients being
operated on to date.”
Open-heart
surgeries are intricate procedures that involve repairing or replacing damaged
heart valves, correcting congenital heart defects or bypassing blocked arteries
to restore proper blood flow — critical interventions that require highly
trained specialists and sophisticated equipment.
“Clearly, this
presents an opportunity to grow the specialised workforce and places Zimbabwe
among its peers,” added Dr Maunganidze.
“The
combination of different specialists and specialised equipment will propel the
country into the future.
“This service
has a huge potential of reversing outward medical tourism and making Zimbabwe a
regional hub or centre of excellence.” Sunday Mail
