ZIMBA GETS LIFE FOR KILLING JOGGER IN SA

Zimbabwean national who accosted a woman while she was jogging on Kloof Street in Pretoria West has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Lumka
Mahanjana, NPA regional spokesperson, said Mulero Nyangero, 32, was one of
three men who ambushed the jogger in August 2020.
“The attackers
came out of the nearby bush, approached and dragged her into the bushes where
Nyangero raped her while the two men assaulted her and threatened her with a
knife. They forced her to transfer money to them via cellphone banking, tied
her hands and fled the scene,” said Mahanjana.
The victim
managed to untie herself and ran to the road where a passing motorist gave her
a lift. She reported the attack at the Pretoria West police station. Nyangero
was arrested months later at a tavern in Pretoria West and has been in custody
since February 2021.
Mahanjana said
Nyangero had pleaded not guilty and after the conviction had asked the court to
deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence because he is married and
has two minor children who he needs to provide and care for.
The prosecutor,
advocate Chester Molaba, argued against the deviation, saying: “Nyangero showed
no remorse for the serious crimes of gender-based violence he committed, which
are prevalent in the country.”
Magistrate
Themba Ndwandwe said he found no substantial and compelling circumstances to
deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence, as Nyangero “showed no
remorse and the crime is inhumane”.
He imposed a
life sentence for the rape and five years’ imprisonment for robbery with
aggravating circumstances, to run concurrently. – TimesLIVE
