US$20K VISA SCAM : DUO DRAGGED TO COURT

Two Bulawayo women who allegedly ran a fake job placement agency, promising employment in the United Kingdom, have appeared in court facing several counts of fraud involving over US$20 000.

Nokuthula Sibanda (56) of Gwabalanda suburb and her alleged accomplice Nothando Ndlovu (48), who resides in the United Kingdom and is originally from Upper Rangemore, are accused of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that targeted desperate job seekers between 2022 and 2023.

The pair appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Archie Wochiwunga on Thursday facing 13 counts of fraud. Sibanda was granted US$100 bail and remanded to 29 May, while Ndlovu was denied bail due to fears she could abscond, given her UK base.

The prosecutor, Ms Audrey Kufandikanwe, told the court that the two women posed as agents for a UK-based job recruitment company, convincing their victims that they could secure employment and sponsor travel documentation, particularly certificates of sponsorship (CoS), which are legally required for non-UK nationals to work in the country.

“The accused persons misrepresented themselves to their victims, claiming they could facilitate employment opportunities in the United Kingdom. Using this ruse, they solicited and received large sums of money under false pretences,” said Ms Kufandikanwe.

The alleged scam ran from 2022 until October 2023, during which time the women targeted desperate job-seekers.

One of the victims, Sibusisiwe Sithole, was allegedly defrauded of US$5 730 between March and May

2023. She was allegedly promised that the money would secure a sponsorship certificate for her daughter to work in the UK.

In a separate case, Duduzile Ntazibona was allegedly conned out of US$4 050 on 18 November 2022, under the same promise of a UK job offer facilitated by a sponsorship certificate. Ndlovu allegedly emailed a fake CoS document to the complainant, after which communication was cut off.

“The complainant made several follow-ups to check on the progress of the process, but Sibanda kept giving excuses before eventually blocking her,” said the prosecutor.

Another victim, Bongani Moyo, allegedly lost US$6 200 in May 2023 in a similar scam. He only managed to recover US$1 100 after confronting the accused. It was after his report to the police that investigations were launched, leading to the arrest of Sibanda and the eventual indictment of Ndlovu.

Of late, there has been an increasing number of bogus employment agencies in the country that prey on citizens seeking job opportunities abroad.

Police have on several occasions warned the public against falling prey to unregistered and unverified recruitment agencies. Most overseas employment opportunities, particularly in countries like the UK, require strict documentation and are only processed through licensed and accredited agents. Chronicle