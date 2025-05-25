WE WILL NEVER ABANDON THE PEOPLE, SAYS MPOFU

Dr Obert Moses Mpofu
Zanu-PF will
never abandon its people. For our party, this is unthinkable. We are
intertwined with our people. Any talk of us abandoning the people is mere
hogwash.
There is a
clear agenda to alienate the people from their beloved party and this will not
stick. Each day, there is a rise in narratives and counter-narratives that are
aimed at fuelling discontent and creating discomfort, among our people.
Some are
misguided enough to think that Zanu-PF and its Government will ever do anything
contrary to the interests of the people. The Zanu-PF party serves the interests
of its people. It has always done so since its formation. There is no way we
would abandon our people after traversing the long journey thus far. The
journey has been long, hard and treacherous. Amidst all the difficulties, we
have ensured that our people remain at the centre of our policies and
programmes. We have always pursued a welfare agenda. This has not changed and
it will continue to be so for many more years to come.
There are
several initiatives that have been introduced by President Mnangagwa that are
aimed at ensuring that our people are well taken care of. From Command
Agriculture, all the way to the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme and all other
initiatives in between, the goal has been to ensure that our people get the
most out of all these initiatives.
There is so
much that has been done to place our country on the right trajectory and we
will continue doing more. With food security all but guaranteed, the next step
is to ensure that we revamp the country’s healthcare sector. Our people’s
health is of utmost importance and the Government is making concerted efforts
to ensure that the health of our people is guaranteed through world-class
healthcare facilities.
To demonstrate
how seriously President Mnangagwa takes the need to revamp the country’s health
sector, he concluded a five-day State visit to Belarus with the signing of
several agreements, including a transformative deal to revamp Zimbabwe’s public
health sector. This deal will include the revamping of Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals in Harare, upgrading infrastructure and equipment to meet global
standards. Other conditions of the agreement include providing pharmaceutical
acquisition, with Belarus as one of the sources for quality and affordable
drugs, upgrading provincial and district hospitals across the country as well
as exploring joint venture agreements for local pharmaceutical production.
The health
sector is not the only sector that the Government has been placing increased
focus on. There are numerous road rehabilitation initiatives that have been
implemented and some still in the pipeline ready for implementation. The goal
is to see a totally revamped and improved road network system suitable for the
needs of our people in the 21st century. It cannot be doubted that what the
Zanu-PF-led Government is embarking on is a massive campaign to modernise our
country and take it to the next level, all with the objective of improving our
people’s livelihoods and making life for the ordinary Zimbabwean better.
We have come a
long way, and we have even further to go. The steps we have taken thus far have
been done with all of us working together as a nation, united and in pursuit of
one common goal. The steps that we will need to take in the near future will further
require all of us to stand tall together for the purposes of ensuring that we
achieve our desired goal, for the benefit of all of us.
Zanu-PF does
not discriminate and its Government will work for the benefit of each and every
Zimbabwean regardless of their political affiliation. We have always adopted a
mass-party approach to our business, and we will continue doing so.
The era of
divisive politics is long gone and anyone who makes an attempt to take us back
to those times should not be given any attention. We should solely focus on
nation-building, together as one. We must ensure that we fight to move this
nation forward and take it to prosperity, with the people at the centre of any
such initiative.
Anything
contrary to this shared goal must not be given a moment’s thought. In Zanu-PF,
the people are the most important aspect in our cause and they will remain as
such for a long time. We will not abandon them and all efforts will be made to
ensure that their needs are met as we strive to take our nation to the promised
land.
Dr Obert Moses
Mpofu is an academic and the Secretary-General of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own
capacity. He was writing in the Sunday News
