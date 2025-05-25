WE WILL NEVER ABANDON THE PEOPLE, SAYS MPOFU

Dr Obert Moses Mpofu

Zanu-PF will never abandon its people. For our party, this is unthinkable. We are intertwined with our people. Any talk of us abandoning the people is mere hogwash.

There is a clear agenda to alienate the people from their beloved party and this will not stick. Each day, there is a rise in narratives and counter-narratives that are aimed at fuelling discontent and creating discomfort, among our people.

Some are misguided enough to think that Zanu-PF and its Government will ever do anything contrary to the interests of the people. The Zanu-PF party serves the interests of its people. It has always done so since its formation. There is no way we would abandon our people after traversing the long journey thus far. The journey has been long, hard and treacherous. Amidst all the difficulties, we have ensured that our people remain at the centre of our policies and programmes. We have always pursued a welfare agenda. This has not changed and it will continue to be so for many more years to come.

There are several initiatives that have been introduced by President Mnangagwa that are aimed at ensuring that our people are well taken care of. From Command Agriculture, all the way to the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme and all other initiatives in between, the goal has been to ensure that our people get the most out of all these initiatives.

There is so much that has been done to place our country on the right trajectory and we will continue doing more. With food security all but guaranteed, the next step is to ensure that we revamp the country’s healthcare sector. Our people’s health is of utmost importance and the Government is making concerted efforts to ensure that the health of our people is guaranteed through world-class healthcare facilities.

To demonstrate how seriously President Mnangagwa takes the need to revamp the country’s health sector, he concluded a five-day State visit to Belarus with the signing of several agreements, including a transformative deal to revamp Zimbabwe’s public health sector. This deal will include the revamping of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, upgrading infrastructure and equipment to meet global standards. Other conditions of the agreement include providing pharmaceutical acquisition, with Belarus as one of the sources for quality and affordable drugs, upgrading provincial and district hospitals across the country as well as exploring joint venture agreements for local pharmaceutical production.

The health sector is not the only sector that the Government has been placing increased focus on. There are numerous road rehabilitation initiatives that have been implemented and some still in the pipeline ready for implementation. The goal is to see a totally revamped and improved road network system suitable for the needs of our people in the 21st century. It cannot be doubted that what the Zanu-PF-led Government is embarking on is a massive campaign to modernise our country and take it to the next level, all with the objective of improving our people’s livelihoods and making life for the ordinary Zimbabwean better.

We have come a long way, and we have even further to go. The steps we have taken thus far have been done with all of us working together as a nation, united and in pursuit of one common goal. The steps that we will need to take in the near future will further require all of us to stand tall together for the purposes of ensuring that we achieve our desired goal, for the benefit of all of us.

Zanu-PF does not discriminate and its Government will work for the benefit of each and every Zimbabwean regardless of their political affiliation. We have always adopted a mass-party approach to our business, and we will continue doing so.

The era of divisive politics is long gone and anyone who makes an attempt to take us back to those times should not be given any attention. We should solely focus on nation-building, together as one. We must ensure that we fight to move this nation forward and take it to prosperity, with the people at the centre of any such initiative.

Anything contrary to this shared goal must not be given a moment’s thought. In Zanu-PF, the people are the most important aspect in our cause and they will remain as such for a long time. We will not abandon them and all efforts will be made to ensure that their needs are met as we strive to take our nation to the promised land.

Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is an academic and the Secretary-General of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own capacity. He was writing in the Sunday News