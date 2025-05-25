LATE BUSINESSMAN'S FAMILY BARRED FROM FARM

The family of the late veteran nationalist, businessman and Highlanders Football Club patron, Cde Tafi Zibuya Moyo, is embroiled in a land dispute with a white farmer over subdivision 2 of Marshlands Farm in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province.

The family alleges that they have been denied access to the land, which was allocated to Cde Moyo before he died.

Cde Moyo, who died on 8 December, 2014, at the age of 108, held valid offer letters for the disputed piece of land.

Despite this, the Zietsman family, currently occupying the land, has allegedly refused his family access to the offered land in spite of the initial acceptance of the allocation by the original occupier, identified only as Mr Curtis.

The decision by the family to speak publicly follows what they call “misleading and malicious” reports by Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), through an online publication, that there was a fresh invasion of farms in Matabeleland.

They said they recently visited the farm accompanied by their relative, former Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

In a statement, the family dismissed the allegations made by the MRP, describing them as “a counter-intuitive, retrogressive attempt at destroying the revolutionary purpose of the liberation struggle fought so bravely by Zimbabwe’s gallant sons and daughters.”

“As a family, we are aware of the false narrative being circulated by the Mthwakazi Republic Party through an online publication. This narrative is, at best, poor and misinformed as they did so without giving us the opportunity to respond,” the statement reads in part.

“At worst, it is a retrogressive effort aimed at undermining the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle. It is disheartening to see some groups using this land dispute to spread falsehoods and sow division,” the family stated.

The family further explained the history of their land claim:

“Subdivision 2 of Marshlands Farm was allocated to the late Cde Tafi Zibuya Moyo in 2014. Proper procedures were followed, with officials present during the initial attempt to move in. The original occupier, Curtis, was compliant with Government directives. We were shown the farm and pegging areas.”

The family expressed shock after receiving a letter from Curtis’s lawyer, alleging that because Cde Moyo had passed away during the process, the offer letter was now invalid.

Cde Tafi Moyo’s son, Lungile, had applied for an eviction order but later abandoned the legal process, which resulted in a default judgment in Curtis’s favour.

Officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development clarified that, according to policy, a war veteran’s farm or permit is inheritable by family members upon their passing.

As a result, the family formed the TZ Moyo Family Trust to manage their land rights and they possess an offer letter issued under this trust.

The family also highlighted that there has been no violence or threats during their visits to the farm over the past decade. They emphasised that the Zietsman family is not the lawful occupant of the disputed land.

They called on the Government to intervene and enable the family to occupy the land legitimately allocated to Cde Moyo.

Cde Moyo was a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s liberation history, supporting the nationalist movement in Matabeleland through fundraising and resource mobilisation, including selling cattle, goats and crops for the cause.

His political activism led to 10 years of imprisonment in the 1950s, notably after purchasing a ticket for Vice-President Joshua Nkomo to London for liberation activities.

Beyond politics, Cde Moyo was a pioneering black businessman, recognised for his community contributions.

In August 1987, he received a civic award from the City of Bulawayo for his role in community development and sports promotion.

His centenary celebration in 2006 was attended by then-President Robert Mugabe, who lauded him as a “pillar of the liberation struggle” and a supporter of the nationalist cause in Matabeleland.

Cde Mugabe recounted how Cde Moyo’s support — transport, funds and resources — was vital during Zimbabwe’s fight for independence.

Cde Moyo’s family continues to seek justice and rightful access to the land, calling for Government intervention to uphold the original allocations made in his honour. Sunday News