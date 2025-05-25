LATE BUSINESSMAN'S FAMILY BARRED FROM FARM

The family of the late veteran nationalist, businessman and Highlanders Football Club patron, Cde Tafi Zibuya Moyo, is embroiled in a land dispute with a white farmer over subdivision 2 of Marshlands Farm in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province.
The family
alleges that they have been denied access to the land, which was allocated to
Cde Moyo before he died.
Cde Moyo, who
died on 8 December, 2014, at the age of 108, held valid offer letters for the
disputed piece of land.
Despite this,
the Zietsman family, currently occupying the land, has allegedly refused his
family access to the offered land in spite of the initial acceptance of the
allocation by the original occupier, identified only as Mr Curtis.
The decision by
the family to speak publicly follows what they call “misleading and malicious”
reports by Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), through an online publication, that
there was a fresh invasion of farms in Matabeleland.
They said they
recently visited the farm accompanied by their relative, former Minister of
State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Mary
Mliswa-Chikoka.
In a statement,
the family dismissed the allegations made by the MRP, describing them as “a
counter-intuitive, retrogressive attempt at destroying the revolutionary
purpose of the liberation struggle fought so bravely by Zimbabwe’s gallant sons
and daughters.”
“As a family,
we are aware of the false narrative being circulated by the Mthwakazi Republic
Party through an online publication. This narrative is, at best, poor and
misinformed as they did so without giving us the opportunity to respond,” the
statement reads in part.
“At worst, it
is a retrogressive effort aimed at undermining the sacrifices made during the
liberation struggle. It is disheartening to see some groups using this land
dispute to spread falsehoods and sow division,” the family stated.
The family
further explained the history of their land claim:
“Subdivision 2
of Marshlands Farm was allocated to the late Cde Tafi Zibuya Moyo in 2014.
Proper procedures were followed, with officials present during the initial
attempt to move in. The original occupier, Curtis, was compliant with
Government directives. We were shown the farm and pegging areas.”
The family
expressed shock after receiving a letter from Curtis’s lawyer, alleging that
because Cde Moyo had passed away during the process, the offer letter was now
invalid.
Cde Tafi Moyo’s
son, Lungile, had applied for an eviction order but later abandoned the legal
process, which resulted in a default judgment in Curtis’s favour.
Officials from
the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development
clarified that, according to policy, a war veteran’s farm or permit is
inheritable by family members upon their passing.
As a result,
the family formed the TZ Moyo Family Trust to manage their land rights and they
possess an offer letter issued under this trust.
The family also
highlighted that there has been no violence or threats during their visits to
the farm over the past decade. They emphasised that the Zietsman family is not
the lawful occupant of the disputed land.
They called on
the Government to intervene and enable the family to occupy the land
legitimately allocated to Cde Moyo.
Cde Moyo was a
prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s liberation history, supporting the nationalist
movement in Matabeleland through fundraising and resource mobilisation,
including selling cattle, goats and crops for the cause.
His political
activism led to 10 years of imprisonment in the 1950s, notably after purchasing
a ticket for Vice-President Joshua Nkomo to London for liberation activities.
Beyond
politics, Cde Moyo was a pioneering black businessman, recognised for his
community contributions.
In August 1987,
he received a civic award from the City of Bulawayo for his role in community
development and sports promotion.
His centenary
celebration in 2006 was attended by then-President Robert Mugabe, who lauded
him as a “pillar of the liberation struggle” and a supporter of the nationalist
cause in Matabeleland.
Cde Mugabe
recounted how Cde Moyo’s support — transport, funds and resources — was vital
during Zimbabwe’s fight for independence.
Cde Moyo’s
family continues to seek justice and rightful access to the land, calling for
Government intervention to uphold the original allocations made in his honour.
Sunday News
