VETERAN MUSICIAN FALLS ON HARD TIMES

Shepherd Chinyani who mentored several top musicians says he is broke and battling cancer.
The musician
has now relocated to rural Seke, which he now calls home. This move comes after
65 years as an urban resident. He lived in Dzivaresekwa, Harare.
In a recent
interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, the veteran musician
sounded disheartened, expressing a sense of betrayal by some of the very
artistes he mentored in their early careers.
The Vhuka Boys
frontman even provided for some top musicians, who were older than him, during
his time in Dzivaresekwa before misfortune struck.
These include
the late John Chibadura and Tinei Chikupo, as well as living legends Madzibaba
Nicholas Zakaria and Alick Macheso.
Now grounded in
Seke communal lands with no source of income, Chinyani revealed that he has
been surviving purely by God’s grace.
“I am now
staying in Seke near Besa Primary School with my two wives, but at the moment,
things do not look good for me and my family,” he said.
“I moved here
in 2022 after selling my house in Dzivaresekwa for US$18 000 because city life
was proving too difficult for my family. The other reason I sold the house was
to pay my medical bills and find alternative accommodation for my wives and
children.
“Currently,
illness has kept me confined, as my leg has an infection. My wife also has
breast cancer. Our situation is grim. We have been living from hand to mouth, a
sharp contrast to when I was in Dzivaresekwa, where I used to repair damaged
speakers and guitars.”
Although he has
a place to live, his Seke home requires significant renovations.
“Of course, I
now have a place that I call home, but one side of the structure needs roofing
and the floors still need to be done. Unfortunately, I do not have the money to
do any of this,” he said.
Chinyani, who
will turn 67 on June 14, is eager to return to work.
“Music is one
of the professions I have known since childhood and my passion lies in teaching
youngsters. However, right now, I do not have equipment,” he explained.
“I have noticed
many talented young people in this area, but I lack the necessary equipment to
teach them. I sold some of my speakers to help my family, and I am currently
only left with my guitar.”
“I sometimes
regret the move I made, but at the same time, I had no choice but to sell it to
save lives. As a father of 12 with 29 grandchildren, I also longed to build a
bigger house where I could accommodate my family, and this option seemed
viable.” Sunday Mail
