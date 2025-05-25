VETERAN MUSICIAN FALLS ON HARD TIMES

Shepherd Chinyani who mentored several top musicians says he is broke and battling cancer.

The musician has now relocated to rural Seke, which he now calls home. This move comes after 65 years as an urban resident. He lived in Dzivaresekwa, Harare.

In a recent interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, the veteran musician sounded disheartened, expressing a sense of betrayal by some of the very artistes he mentored in their early careers.

The Vhuka Boys frontman even provided for some top musicians, who were older than him, during his time in Dzivaresekwa before misfortune struck.

These include the late John Chibadura and Tinei Chikupo, as well as living legends Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria and Alick Macheso.

Now grounded in Seke communal lands with no source of income, Chinyani revealed that he has been surviving purely by God’s grace.

“I am now staying in Seke near Besa Primary School with my two wives, but at the moment, things do not look good for me and my family,” he said.

“I moved here in 2022 after selling my house in Dzivaresekwa for US$18 000 because city life was proving too difficult for my family. The other reason I sold the house was to pay my medical bills and find alternative accommodation for my wives and children.

“Currently, illness has kept me confined, as my leg has an infection. My wife also has breast cancer. Our situation is grim. We have been living from hand to mouth, a sharp contrast to when I was in Dzivaresekwa, where I used to repair damaged speakers and guitars.”

Although he has a place to live, his Seke home requires significant renovations.

“Of course, I now have a place that I call home, but one side of the structure needs roofing and the floors still need to be done. Unfortunately, I do not have the money to do any of this,” he said.

Chinyani, who will turn 67 on June 14, is eager to return to work.

“Music is one of the professions I have known since childhood and my passion lies in teaching youngsters. However, right now, I do not have equipment,” he explained.

“I have noticed many talented young people in this area, but I lack the necessary equipment to teach them. I sold some of my speakers to help my family, and I am currently only left with my guitar.”

“I sometimes regret the move I made, but at the same time, I had no choice but to sell it to save lives. As a father of 12 with 29 grandchildren, I also longed to build a bigger house where I could accommodate my family, and this option seemed viable.” Sunday Mail