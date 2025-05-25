LAND BARONS EYE RHODES PROPERTIES

Some suspected land barons are allegedly impersonating Zanu PF officials to try and seize properties belonging to the estate of Cecil John Rhodes’ grandson.

Elizabeth Anne Rhodes, the widow of Rhodes’ grandson, Brian James Rhodes, appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and save the family from losing the properties to the alleged Zanu PF officials.

Elizabeth claimed that she was evicted from one of the properties after it was alleged that her late husband had resigned from the estates management in 2012.

This is despite the fact that he passed away in 2006, according to the death certificate.

“The family is appealing to President Mnangagwa to intervene before the family loses its multimillion dollar property to some well-known fraudsters, who are abusing the name of the party Zanu PF,” she said.

According to court papers, Elizabeth appointed Elizabeth Parirenyatwa to be the executor of the estate in 2002.

This was done “so that the family can console each other and reconcile after the death of Brian J Rhodes and move forward making sure that the last will of the late Brian J Rhodes is put in motion,” the court papers read.

“To ensure there are no illegal sales of land...suing and reporting all the matters to all responsible authorities so that quick action is attained, so that order is restored, status quo is achieved in time to remove the illegal occupants at all the properties belonging to John Rhodes in favour of the beneficiaries being me, the widow and four children mentioned in the will.

“To abide by the rules stated by the law to ensure the beneficiaries are not disadvantaged... ensuring that the widow Elizabeth Anne Rhodes fully benefits and receives the monthly, yearly and forever benefits in time.”

During a previous court session, an assistant from the master of the High Court testified that their office had received multiple complaints from the children of the late Brian James Rhodes.

The complaints concerned the appointment of Parirenyatwa as executor of their father's estate, with the children seeking her removal.

Under cross-examination, the assistant confirmed that the children were strongly opposed to Parirenyatwa serving as executor.

One of the defence lawyers asserted that Parirenyatwa was mentally unstable and a criminal, which was the reason the children wanted her removed.

It was noted in court that Brian passed away on July 29, 2006, and that his surviving spouse, Elizabeth, later registered the estate with the master of the High Court under DRI 426/1.

Parirenyatwa was reportedly appointed executor dative of the Rhodes estate after receiving power of attorney from Elizabeth.

Cecil John Rhodes was the founder of the British South Africa Company which was responsible for the colonisation of Zimbabwe in the 1890s.

He was born on July 5, 1853 in England and died on March 16, 1902 in the Cape Colony of South Africa and was later buried in what is today the Matobo National Park. Standard