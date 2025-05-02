UNCLE BEDDED MY WIFE : DANCER'S MARRIAGE COLLAPSES

A close relative is being implicated in the collapse of a local dancer’s marriage.

Munyaradzi Mutizasora, 38, is a dancer for Deverengwena Jazz Band and his marriage is on the rocks after he discovered love messages and audios between his wife Eurita Chitsiko, 45, and her uncle, John Kasava.

However, Eurita says Munyaradzi has not paid lobola and should not have problems with her looking elsewhere for love.

She says her uncle is not the one she has been exchanging messages with over time.

Instead, her contact is in the habit of using her uncle’s phone for their communication.

Eurita confessed her shenanigans with another lover, who has been using “Uncle John’s mobile phone.

Irked by the confession, Munyaradzi removed Eurita’s belongings from the house.

Eurita lodged a complaint with the police, protesting against the removal of her belongings.

The two received counseling at a police base in Mt Hampden.

Contacted for comment, Eurita described Munyaradzi as just another boyfriend since he has not paid lobola for the past 13 years they have been living together.

“John is my uncle, he is not my boyfriend,” said Eurita.

“My boyfriend is the one who used to communicate with me through my uncle’s phone.

“I dated that lover before I got married to Munyaradzi and when we met again, it was automatic.

“Munyaradzi is not special and is just like my other boyfriend since he never paid any lobola to my parents. To me Munyaradzi and that lover are the same, they are both my boyfriends.

“I took all the property from the house to cover for the lobola he was supposed to pay to my parents,” said Eurita.

Uncle John denied Munyaradzi’s claims that he was the one in a love relationship with Eurita.

“How can I date my niece?

“Eurita’s boyfriend is the one who sent the love messages and audios found in her mobile phone by her husband.

“I was aware of the affair but Munyaradzi is accusing me of bedding my niece,” said John.

Munyaradzi said his problem with John is that he failed to identify the so-called boyfriend he claimed was using his phone.

“John was bedding my wife from the love messages I saw but he is denying for the sake of protecting his marriage,” said Munyaradzi.

“He refused to identify the lover he claimed was the one who used his phone to communicate with my wife.

“It is true that I was yet to pay lobola but that doesn’t give her permission to leave my daughter alone during the night for lover.

“Ndakasiiwa ndisina kana chekupfeka kana chekufuka, akatora zvese. I am worried about the future of my daughter aged 6.

“If I may find help to take my daughter from her so that she continues with her education.

“She is so brilliant but her mother has been corrupting her,” said Munyaradzi.

It is claimed Eurita has been leaving her daughter alone at home during the weekends when Munyaradzi went to Masvingo for rehearsals or shows. Herald