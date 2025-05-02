UNCLE BEDDED MY WIFE : DANCER'S MARRIAGE COLLAPSES

A close relative is being implicated in the collapse of a local dancer’s marriage.
Munyaradzi
Mutizasora, 38, is a dancer for Deverengwena Jazz Band and his marriage is on
the rocks after he discovered love messages and audios between his wife Eurita
Chitsiko, 45, and her uncle, John Kasava.
However, Eurita
says Munyaradzi has not paid lobola and should not have problems with her
looking elsewhere for love.
She says her
uncle is not the one she has been exchanging messages with over time.
Instead, her
contact is in the habit of using her uncle’s phone for their communication.
Eurita
confessed her shenanigans with another lover, who has been using “Uncle John’s
mobile phone.
Irked by the
confession, Munyaradzi removed Eurita’s belongings from the house.
Eurita lodged a
complaint with the police, protesting against the removal of her belongings.
The two
received counseling at a police base in Mt Hampden.
Contacted for
comment, Eurita described Munyaradzi as just another boyfriend since he has not
paid lobola for the past 13 years they have been living together.
“John is my
uncle, he is not my boyfriend,” said Eurita.
“My boyfriend
is the one who used to communicate with me through my uncle’s phone.
“I dated that
lover before I got married to Munyaradzi and when we met again, it was
automatic.
“Munyaradzi is
not special and is just like my other boyfriend since he never paid any lobola
to my parents. To me Munyaradzi and that lover are the same, they are both my
boyfriends.
“I took all the
property from the house to cover for the lobola he was supposed to pay to my
parents,” said Eurita.
Uncle John
denied Munyaradzi’s claims that he was the one in a love relationship with
Eurita.
“How can I date
my niece?
“Eurita’s
boyfriend is the one who sent the love messages and audios found in her mobile
phone by her husband.
“I was aware of
the affair but Munyaradzi is accusing me of bedding my niece,” said John.
Munyaradzi said
his problem with John is that he failed to identify the so-called boyfriend he
claimed was using his phone.
“John was
bedding my wife from the love messages I saw but he is denying for the sake of
protecting his marriage,” said Munyaradzi.
“He refused to
identify the lover he claimed was the one who used his phone to communicate
with my wife.
“It is true
that I was yet to pay lobola but that doesn’t give her permission to leave my
daughter alone during the night for lover.
“Ndakasiiwa
ndisina kana chekupfeka kana chekufuka, akatora zvese. I am worried about the
future of my daughter aged 6.
“If I may find
help to take my daughter from her so that she continues with her education.
“She is so
brilliant but her mother has been corrupting her,” said Munyaradzi.
It is claimed Eurita has been leaving her daughter alone at home during the weekends when Munyaradzi went to Masvingo for rehearsals or shows. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment