KIDNAPPED WOMAN DETAINED FOR FOUR DAYS

A 30-year-old woman was kidnapped from Harare to Mutorashanga where she was detained and abused for four days after boarding a mushikashika vehicle.

The Ushewokunze woman was waiting for public transport along High Glen Road near Glen Norah Police Station intending to go to her place of residence in Ushewekunze last Thursday.

She boarded a white Honda Fit and the driver indicated that he was going to Ushewokunze and she occupied the back seat together with other two men.

On the way, one of the men who was seating next to her produced an injection-like object, pierced the woman on shoulder and she became unconscious only to realise that she was taken to Mutorashanga when she gained her conscience.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a kidnapping case where a woman was driven to Mutorashanga from Harare after boarding a Mushikashika vehicle on April 24, 2025,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On April 25, 2025 in the early morning, complainant gained consciousness and realised that she was in a room which was locked from outside and had a toilet inside.

“Complainant shouted for help and one of the three accused persons got into the room, closed complainant’s mouth with his hand and injected the complainant again on the right hand.

“After that the accused person locked the door from outside and went away.

“The complainant again became unconscious.

“On April 26, 2025 during the night another accused person got into the room and gave complainant a revive drink and biscuits and he went out.

“The accused who injected complainant again came in the room the same day and gave complainant water to bath and left.

“On April 28 during the night, complainant discovered that the door was not locked and managed to escape from the house.

“She reached a certain homestead and narrated her story to the family who then told complainant that she was in Mutorashanga.

“They then advised complainant’s parents and gave complainant money for bus fare and she came back to Harare.

“Complainant was escorted to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for medical examination,” said Insp Chakanza. Herald