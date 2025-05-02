KIDNAPPED WOMAN DETAINED FOR FOUR DAYS

A 30-year-old woman was kidnapped from Harare to Mutorashanga where she was detained and abused for four days after boarding a mushikashika vehicle.
The Ushewokunze
woman was waiting for public transport along High Glen Road near Glen Norah
Police Station intending to go to her place of residence in Ushewekunze last
Thursday.
She boarded a
white Honda Fit and the driver indicated that he was going to Ushewokunze and
she occupied the back seat together with other two men.
On the way, one
of the men who was seating next to her produced an injection-like object,
pierced the woman on shoulder and she became unconscious only to realise that
she was taken to Mutorashanga when she gained her conscience.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police are
investigating a kidnapping case where a woman was driven to Mutorashanga from
Harare after boarding a Mushikashika vehicle on April 24, 2025,” said Insp
Chakanza.
“On April 25,
2025 in the early morning, complainant gained consciousness and realised that
she was in a room which was locked from outside and had a toilet inside.
“Complainant
shouted for help and one of the three accused persons got into the room, closed
complainant’s mouth with his hand and injected the complainant again on the
right hand.
“After that the
accused person locked the door from outside and went away.
“The
complainant again became unconscious.
“On April 26,
2025 during the night another accused person got into the room and gave
complainant a revive drink and biscuits and he went out.
“The accused
who injected complainant again came in the room the same day and gave
complainant water to bath and left.
“On April 28
during the night, complainant discovered that the door was not locked and
managed to escape from the house.
“She reached a
certain homestead and narrated her story to the family who then told
complainant that she was in Mutorashanga.
“They then
advised complainant’s parents and gave complainant money for bus fare and she
came back to Harare.
“Complainant
was escorted to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for medical examination,” said
Insp Chakanza. Herald
