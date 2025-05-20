SIX TRESSPASSING CHINESE NATIONALS GRANTED BAIL

The six, Huang
Dongqiang, Liang Xiaoan, Li Anming, Huang Honguei, Chen Qinbo and Yuan Feng
were arrested last Thursday for trespassing into Oneiric Mine at Ndali in
Chiredzi and building their own structures.
They are
jointly charged with Nyasha Chauke and their charge is refusing without lawful
excuse to leave the mine registered on special grant number 7809. They were
arrested by detectives from Chiredzi CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit (MFFU).
Circumstances
are that the Chinese who reside at Mupinga Business Center connived with
Chauke, entered into the mine and began erecting their own structures.
The mine owners
discovered the structural developments on April 21, 2025, and engaged the
Chinese to stop construction on their mine on May 7, 2025.
The Chinese,
however didn’t stop construction on the mine and the owners filed a Police
report.
CID detectives
arrested the Chinese and Chauke last Thursday after they failed to produce
documents showing that they had permission to carry out activities at a private
mining premise. Masvingo Mirror
