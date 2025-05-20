SIX TRESSPASSING CHINESE NATIONALS GRANTED BAIL

Six Chinese nationals who trespassed into a protected mine and built their own structures without permission were granted US$200 bail by Magistrate Tendai Mutamba yesterday.

The six, Huang Dongqiang, Liang Xiaoan, Li Anming, Huang Honguei, Chen Qinbo and Yuan Feng were arrested last Thursday for trespassing into Oneiric Mine at Ndali in Chiredzi and building their own structures.

They are jointly charged with Nyasha Chauke and their charge is refusing without lawful excuse to leave the mine registered on special grant number 7809. They were arrested by detectives from Chiredzi CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit (MFFU).

Circumstances are that the Chinese who reside at Mupinga Business Center connived with Chauke, entered into the mine and began erecting their own structures.

The mine owners discovered the structural developments on April 21, 2025, and engaged the Chinese to stop construction on their mine on May 7, 2025.

The Chinese, however didn’t stop construction on the mine and the owners filed a Police report.

CID detectives arrested the Chinese and Chauke last Thursday after they failed to produce documents showing that they had permission to carry out activities at a private mining premise. Masvingo Mirror