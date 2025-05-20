BUHERA UNDER QUARANTINE AS FOOT AND MOUTH DISEASE HITS

A foot and mouth outbreak has been reported in Buhera and the Department of Veterinary Services has placed the entire district under quarantine.

Buhera District Veterinary Officer, Dr Samson Chiduku confirmed the outbreak to Chipinge Times.

Chiduku said they outbreak has been reported at two deep tanks.

“Foot and mouth disease has been reported at two of our dip tanks and as a result we have placed the whole district under quarantine for an indefinite period to stop the spread of the disease,” said Dr Chiduku.

He added that no ruminant or pigs may be moved or allowed to stray into or from the district.

Foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious viral livestock disease that affects cattle, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

Dr Chiduku said the disease is believed to have come from stray buffaloes in Devuli Range, Bikita. Masvingo Mirror