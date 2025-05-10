SCHOOL HEAD DRAGGED TO COURT OVER ALLOWANCES

Victoria High head, Lovemore Chabaya has appeared at Masvingo Magistrates Court facing fraud charges after he allegedly facilitated double claims in Travel and Subsistence Allowances for a senior Ministry of Education official.

Chabaya is jointly charged together with Chivi District Schools Inspector (DSI) Evershine Ndongwe who allegedly claimed US$355 in allowances and fuel for a trip to Bulawayo to collect a new 72-seater bus procured from Vordim Bus Company in Bulawayo by Ngundu High.

Ndongwe is also mentioned in another case where he is allegedly involved in a matter where Masvingo Provincial Education Director Shylatte Mhike and the Provincial Education Finance Director Liniah Chinoda are facing charges of making false Travel and Allowance claims.

Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi refused to place the suspects on remand after the State said it was not ready to start trial today. He said that the duo would be called to court by way of summons. State Prosecutor Godknows Mugondo said the State is not ready for trial because there are documents that crucial for the case that ZAAC is yet to serve them with.

Zivai Tinago who is Ngundu High School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson is the complainant representing the State.

Chabaya and Ndongwe are being represented by Takunda Chikwati of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners.

It is the State case that Chabaya was at one time head at Ngundu High School in Chivi before he was transferred to Chongogwe Secondary. Sometime in January 2024, Ngundu High needed to collect a bus it had procured from Vordim Bus Company in Bulawayo.

With the guidance of Chabaya who was now head at Chongogwe, Ngundu SDC and the school Administration resolved to send 9 officials including Ndongwe to collect the bus from Bulawayo.

Chabaya who allegedly has remained a signatory to Ngundu High Bank Account even after leaving the school allegedly signed for the withdrawal of US$1 983 for the trip. Of that amount US$525 was for Chabaya and Ndongwe.

Ndongwe allegedly received US$200 for fuel and US$155 for T&S. It is not clear in the court papers whether this T&S was just for a day. Chabaya received US$170 as T&S. The US$200 was later broken into US$100 each for fuel but the court papers indicate that the duo used one vehicle to Bulawayo.

However, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission discovered that Ndongwe went on to make the same allowance claims at his workstation hence the fraud charges.

“The school accountant Ranganai Muchemedzi and the SDC vice chairperson Retty Mutete withdrew the money from the bank. It was agreed that Muchemedzi and Mutete would meet Chabaya at Chibi turn off where Muchemedzi handed over US$525 to Chabaya. Of the amount, US$155 was for Ndongwe’s T & S and US$200 for fuel expenses while US$170 was for Chabaya’s Travelling and Subsistence allowance for the same trip to Bulawayo.

“In February last year, Muchemedzi asked for receipts for fuel from Chabaya through Tapiwa Mapindani, the accountant at the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Chivi district so as to acquit the US$200.

“When the two heard about the request for the receipts, they allegedly hatched a plan and acquired two receipts of US$100 for diesel each from an undisclosed Canrid Service Station in the name of Better Schools Programme Chivi district as the buyer. Chabaya submitted the receipts to Muchemedzi to purport that the US$200 was used to purchase fuel for the trip.

“They were arrested by ZACC,” reads the court papers. Masvingo Mirror