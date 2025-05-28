SANGOMA ARRESTED FOR SODOMY

Police in Mutoko have arrested a self-proclaimed traditional healer after he allegedly sodomised 16-year-old boy.

Allegations are that the victim became acquainted with the traditional healer who was assisting his late aunt with an undisclosed condition.

Reports are that the traditional healer informed the boy that he was possessed by an evil spirit and needed cleansing.

The suspect offered to cleanse the boy and demanded US$50 as payment, which he was given.

However, instead of cleansing the boy, the traditional healer reportedly went on to sodomise him.

ZRP Mashonaland East spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Reports are that sometime in March this year, the boy met the suspect (42) from Chinzanga township in Mutoko, who is a self-proclaimed traditional healer, when he was assisting his aunt, who is now late,” he said.

“The traditional healer then requested to see the boy privately and indicated to him that he was possessed by evil spirits.

“The suspect demanded US$50 to cleanse him and he was given the money. Later in May this year, the boy made a follow-up of the cleansing ceremony from the traditional healer.

“The suspect then advised the boy to stay at his homestead and the boy complied. After the boy had complied to stay at the traditional healer’s homestead, he was then sexually abused on several occasions.”

According to Inspector Chazovachiyi, the traditional healer allegedly threatened the boy with death or a mental challenge if he revealed the abuse.

He said the boy later escaped from the traditional healer’s homestead and revealed the matter, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Inspector Chazovachiyi appealed to the public to always quickly report any form of abuse to the police.

He said sodomy is a serious offence. He also appealed to the public to always avoid conducting prayer sessions at secluded places. Herald