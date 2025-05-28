SANGOMA ARRESTED FOR SODOMY

Police in Mutoko have arrested a self-proclaimed traditional healer after he allegedly sodomised 16-year-old boy.
Allegations are
that the victim became acquainted with the traditional healer who was assisting
his late aunt with an undisclosed condition.
Reports are
that the traditional healer informed the boy that he was possessed by an evil
spirit and needed cleansing.
The suspect
offered to cleanse the boy and demanded US$50 as payment, which he was given.
However,
instead of cleansing the boy, the traditional healer reportedly went on to
sodomise him.
ZRP Mashonaland
East spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi, confirmed the incident in a
statement.
“Reports are
that sometime in March this year, the boy met the suspect (42) from Chinzanga
township in Mutoko, who is a self-proclaimed traditional healer, when he was
assisting his aunt, who is now late,” he said.
“The
traditional healer then requested to see the boy privately and indicated to him
that he was possessed by evil spirits.
“The suspect
demanded US$50 to cleanse him and he was given the money. Later in May this
year, the boy made a follow-up of the cleansing ceremony from the traditional
healer.
“The suspect
then advised the boy to stay at his homestead and the boy complied. After the
boy had complied to stay at the traditional healer’s homestead, he was then
sexually abused on several occasions.”
According to
Inspector Chazovachiyi, the traditional healer allegedly threatened the boy
with death or a mental challenge if he revealed the abuse.
He said the boy
later escaped from the traditional healer’s homestead and revealed the matter,
leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Inspector
Chazovachiyi appealed to the public to always quickly report any form of abuse
to the police.
He said sodomy
is a serious offence. He also appealed to the public to always avoid conducting
prayer sessions at secluded places. Herald
