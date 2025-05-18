NO TSIKIDZI IN THE MIDLANDS : COUNCILS

A wave of anxiety has swept through Redcliff, Kwekwe and Gweru as social media is abuzz with alarming reports of a bedbug outbreak.

But local authorities quickly stepped in to quell the fears, assuring residents that their homes were safe from these pesky invaders. The concern began with reports of a significant bedbug outbreak in Mbare, Harare.

Residents there faced severe infestations, leading to public health alerts and a flurry of social media posts warning others about the creeping threat. Mbare, a densely-populated suburb, became a focal point for bedbug fears, prompting neighbouring communities to worry that a similar crisis could unfold.

In response to these fears, Redcliff Municipality, Kwekwe City Council and Gweru City Council have all confirmed there is no bedbug outbreak in their areas.

Dr Lucia Mnkandla, Kwekwe’s town clerk, took a stand against the misinformation.

“We no longer have major problems with bedbugs,” she stated, emphasising the extensive fumigation efforts already in place.

The city is actively conducting awareness campaigns to promote home renovations and enhance hygiene standards among residents.

Kwekwe mayor, Councillor Albert Zinhanga, said only a small section of Amaveni and Mbizo section 7 had reported issues.

“This does not amount to an outbreak,” he reassured.

Clr Zinhanga urged calm, highlighting that the affected areas are under continuous fumigation by the city’s health department.

He emphasised that Kwekwe remains safe and residents should disregard the unfounded rumours circulating online.

Redcliff Municipality is not taking any chances. Council spokesperson Mr Michael Magoronga announced a comprehensive fumigation programme targeting potential breeding grounds.

“In light of confirmed outbreaks elsewhere, we are conducting routine fumigation and raising community awareness,” he said, encouraging residents to report any suspected sightings.

This proactive approach aims to prevent a situation similar to what Mbare experienced.

Over in Gweru, the local council is also on high alert.

Spokesperson Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee informed residents that pest control teams are assessing areas like Mtapa, Ascot, and Mambo for any signs of infestation.

“Although we have no cases, we have a fumigation process ready to deploy if needed,” she noted.

Gweru’s readiness underscores the importance of vigilance in the face of potential threats.

As bedbugs are notorious for spreading through clothing and luggage, officials stress the importance of personal hygiene and home maintenance.

Residents are urged to inspect furniture and wash second-hand clothes in hot water to eliminate any potential pests.

Regular vaccuming and decluttering are also essential steps in reducing hiding places for bedbugs.

Bedbugs can lead to discomfort, skin irritation, and even anaemia. Symptoms include itchy red bumps and fatigue, making prevention crucial.

To combat these pests, the use of bedbug-proof mattress covers and encasements is highly recommended.

In these times of uncertainty, local authorities remain committed to safeguarding their communities.

They emphasise the need for residents to stay informed and engaged in the fight against bedbugs, particularly in light of the distressing situation in Mbare.

By fostering a culture of cleanliness and vigilance, Midlands Province aims to prevent a similar crisis from taking root in its neighbourhoods.

Through proactive measures and community cooperation, they are determined to keep their homes safe and pest-free. Herald