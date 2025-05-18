NO TSIKIDZI IN THE MIDLANDS : COUNCILS

But local authorities quickly stepped in to quell the fears, assuring residents that their homes were safe from these pesky invaders. The concern began with reports of a significant bedbug outbreak in Mbare, Harare.
Residents there
faced severe infestations, leading to public health alerts and a flurry of
social media posts warning others about the creeping threat. Mbare, a
densely-populated suburb, became a focal point for bedbug fears, prompting
neighbouring communities to worry that a similar crisis could unfold.
In response to
these fears, Redcliff Municipality, Kwekwe City Council and Gweru City Council
have all confirmed there is no bedbug outbreak in their areas.
Dr Lucia
Mnkandla, Kwekwe’s town clerk, took a stand against the misinformation.
“We no longer
have major problems with bedbugs,” she stated, emphasising the extensive
fumigation efforts already in place.
The city is
actively conducting awareness campaigns to promote home renovations and enhance
hygiene standards among residents.
Kwekwe mayor,
Councillor Albert Zinhanga, said only a small section of Amaveni and Mbizo
section 7 had reported issues.
“This does not
amount to an outbreak,” he reassured.
Clr Zinhanga
urged calm, highlighting that the affected areas are under continuous
fumigation by the city’s health department.
He emphasised
that Kwekwe remains safe and residents should disregard the unfounded rumours
circulating online.
Redcliff
Municipality is not taking any chances. Council spokesperson Mr Michael
Magoronga announced a comprehensive fumigation programme targeting potential
breeding grounds.
“In light of
confirmed outbreaks elsewhere, we are conducting routine fumigation and raising
community awareness,” he said, encouraging residents to report any suspected
sightings.
This proactive
approach aims to prevent a situation similar to what Mbare experienced.
Over in Gweru,
the local council is also on high alert.
Spokesperson Ms
Vimbai Chingwaramusee informed residents that pest control teams are assessing
areas like Mtapa, Ascot, and Mambo for any signs of infestation.
“Although we
have no cases, we have a fumigation process ready to deploy if needed,” she
noted.
Gweru’s
readiness underscores the importance of vigilance in the face of potential
threats.
As bedbugs are
notorious for spreading through clothing and luggage, officials stress the
importance of personal hygiene and home maintenance.
Residents are
urged to inspect furniture and wash second-hand clothes in hot water to
eliminate any potential pests.
Regular
vaccuming and decluttering are also essential steps in reducing hiding places
for bedbugs.
Bedbugs can
lead to discomfort, skin irritation, and even anaemia. Symptoms include itchy
red bumps and fatigue, making prevention crucial.
To combat these
pests, the use of bedbug-proof mattress covers and encasements is highly
recommended.
In these times
of uncertainty, local authorities remain committed to safeguarding their
communities.
They emphasise
the need for residents to stay informed and engaged in the fight against
bedbugs, particularly in light of the distressing situation in Mbare.
By fostering a
culture of cleanliness and vigilance, Midlands Province aims to prevent a
similar crisis from taking root in its neighbourhoods.
Through
proactive measures and community cooperation, they are determined to keep their
homes safe and pest-free. Herald
