MAN CAUGHT SEXUALLY ABUSING YOUNG BOY

A Domboshava man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly coercing two boys, both aged 16, into a sexual relationship.

Tendai Mashingaidze (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marewanazvo Gofa, where he was charged with committing indecent acts with minors.

He was not required to enter a plea at this stage. The allegations state that Mashingaidze engaged in various sexual activities with the boys, with the situation coming to light when he was reportedly caught in the act with one of the minors, leading to his arrest. Mashingaidze has been remanded in custody as investigations continue.

Mr Rufaro Chonzi represented the State in this matter. Herald