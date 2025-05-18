MAN CAUGHT SEXUALLY ABUSING YOUNG BOY

A Domboshava man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly coercing two boys, both aged 16, into a sexual relationship.
Tendai
Mashingaidze (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marewanazvo Gofa, where
he was charged with committing indecent acts with minors.
He was not
required to enter a plea at this stage. The allegations state that Mashingaidze
engaged in various sexual activities with the boys, with the situation coming
to light when he was reportedly caught in the act with one of the minors,
leading to his arrest. Mashingaidze has been remanded in custody as
investigations continue.
Mr Rufaro
Chonzi represented the State in this matter. Herald
