MY VISIT WAS CULTURAL, NOT POLITICAL, SAYS KING

The office of King Bulelani Lobengula kaMzilikazi has called for calm and constructive dialogue following criticism from Zimbabwean government officials over his recent visit to Bulawayo.
In a statement
issued on Sunday, the South Africa-based royal office responded to remarks by
Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe and ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher
Mutsvangwa, who questioned the King’s meeting with Bulawayo Mayor David
Coltart.
The royal
office said the visit was purely cultural, describing it as a private
pilgrimage to the historical heartland of the Ndebele people.
“His Majesty’s
visit to Bulawayo was in no way a political event or an act of defiance. It was
a private and dignified cultural pilgrimage marked by mutual respect, peaceful
engagement, and cultural significance,” the statement said.
The office
underscored that King Bulelani’s role is symbolic rather than political, aimed
at fostering unity among Mthwakazi descendants across southern Africa.
“His Majesty
holds a deeply rooted ancestral and cultural position within the hearts of the
uMthwakazi people. His role is not political but restorative, cultural, and
symbolic—focused on uniting Mthwakazi descendants through heritage, identity,
and community development,” the statement added.
In a pointed
response to government warnings, the royal office urged officials to exercise
greater caution and cultural sensitivity when speaking on matters of heritage
and traditional leadership.
“Dismissive
language or threats of arrest directed at a traditional and cultural figure,
whose mission is reconciliation, unity, and empowerment, do not reflect the
spirit of Ubuntu or the values enshrined in Pan-Africanism,” it said.
The office
reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful engagement and collaboration with both
government and civil institutions, stressing that traditional leadership has a
legitimate role in national identity.
“We believe
that coexistence between traditional structures and state governance is not
only possible but necessary for a more inclusive and reconciled future,” the
statement read.
Calling for
open dialogue, the royal office invited all stakeholders to work together in
recognising and preserving traditional institutions that predate colonial
borders.
“We remain open
to constructive dialogue to find common ground that can contribute meaningfully
to community development, national unity, and cultural tourism,” the office
said.
Concluding the
statement, the King’s office expressed gratitude to citizens for their support
and urged a spirit of mutual respect and understanding.
“His Majesty’s
presence is not an imposition, but a reminder of a shared aspiration and
history that yearns for healing, dignity, and recognition,” the office said.
