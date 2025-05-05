MY VISIT WAS CULTURAL, NOT POLITICAL, SAYS KING

The office of King Bulelani Lobengula kaMzilikazi has called for calm and constructive dialogue following criticism from Zimbabwean government officials over his recent visit to Bulawayo.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the South Africa-based royal office responded to remarks by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe and ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who questioned the King’s meeting with Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart.

The royal office said the visit was purely cultural, describing it as a private pilgrimage to the historical heartland of the Ndebele people.

“His Majesty’s visit to Bulawayo was in no way a political event or an act of defiance. It was a private and dignified cultural pilgrimage marked by mutual respect, peaceful engagement, and cultural significance,” the statement said.

The office underscored that King Bulelani’s role is symbolic rather than political, aimed at fostering unity among Mthwakazi descendants across southern Africa.

“His Majesty holds a deeply rooted ancestral and cultural position within the hearts of the uMthwakazi people. His role is not political but restorative, cultural, and symbolic—focused on uniting Mthwakazi descendants through heritage, identity, and community development,” the statement added.

In a pointed response to government warnings, the royal office urged officials to exercise greater caution and cultural sensitivity when speaking on matters of heritage and traditional leadership.

“Dismissive language or threats of arrest directed at a traditional and cultural figure, whose mission is reconciliation, unity, and empowerment, do not reflect the spirit of Ubuntu or the values enshrined in Pan-Africanism,” it said.

The office reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful engagement and collaboration with both government and civil institutions, stressing that traditional leadership has a legitimate role in national identity.

“We believe that coexistence between traditional structures and state governance is not only possible but necessary for a more inclusive and reconciled future,” the statement read.

Calling for open dialogue, the royal office invited all stakeholders to work together in recognising and preserving traditional institutions that predate colonial borders.

“We remain open to constructive dialogue to find common ground that can contribute meaningfully to community development, national unity, and cultural tourism,” the office said.

Concluding the statement, the King’s office expressed gratitude to citizens for their support and urged a spirit of mutual respect and understanding.

“His Majesty’s presence is not an imposition, but a reminder of a shared aspiration and history that yearns for healing, dignity, and recognition,” the office said. CITE