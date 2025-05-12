MAN STRIKES LOVER'S KID WITH IRON BAR

A Harare man who allegedly struck his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter with an iron bar has appeared in court facing attempted murder charges.

The toddler is battling for her life at a Harare hospital.

Anybody Maringa (46) pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before Harare Magistrate, Ms Marehwanazvo Gofa.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on May 10, Maringa armed himself with an iron bar and went to his girlfriend’s house in Glen View 1.

Upon arrival, he could not locate his girlfriend and then struck her three-year-old daughter with the iron bar twice on the head and once on the abdomen.

A report was made, leading to Maringa’s arrest.

The minor was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where she is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. H Metro