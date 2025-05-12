BACK TO SCHOOL HIVE OF ACTIVITY

Boarding school learners trekked back to school this Monday, marking the commencement of the second term which officially begins this Tuesday across the country.
In Harare, it
was a hive of activity at various pick-up points as parents dropped off their
children, emphasising discipline and commitment to school work in anticipation
of a brighter future.
“We expect our
children to take heed of the advice we shared with them, they need to work
extra hard so that they achieve good results. Preparations for back to school
were a bit tough but as parents we have no choice but to ensure that the
children acquire the requisite education and safeguard their future,” a parent
noted.
Learners are
super excited to start a new chapter after a well-deserved break.
“As form four
students, this is our last learning term in preparation for the O level
examinations, so we have to work extra hard. Our parents work hard to send us
to school, it is not an easy job so we do not want to disappoint them,” a
student stated.
Schools
welcomed students with open arms, pledging a conducive learning environment.
“As we embark
on the second term, we promise parents their money’s worth. We know they
struggle a lot to get money for the fees for the students. We intend to produce
a student who is well-versed in the three H’s. The head, the heart, and of
course the hands.
“A student who
is academically well-off and a student who is also spiritually cognizant with
what happens in society and is helpful to the society, helps the disadvantaged.
And also a student who is good in extracurricular activities,” the senior
master at Samuel Centenary Academy Mr Steven Njamera said.
Responding to
concerns raised by parents over the burden of extra lessons, the Deputy
Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Honourable Angeline Gata
highlighted that only examination classes are allowed to undertake extra
lessons.
“Extra lessons
are not needed in our schools, except when the times we announce or a certain
school applies for extra lessons, this only works for exam classes, especially
in the August holiday, when are looking forward to writing our main exams,
grade 7, O Level and A Level. Extra lessons may be applied through the
Permanent Secretary and if permission is granted, extra lessons can be
conducted.
“Apart from
that, on day-to-day learning, we do not require extra lessons because our
children are taught during the normal class hours. If anything like that is
happening, we kindly ask for the parents, the guardians to notify the Ministry
of such activities because it is prohibited to have extra lessons that are not
called for by the Ministry.”
She also urged
schools to desist from forcing parents to buy highly priced uniforms.
Meanwhile,
other parents were still engaged in last-minute shopping for necessary learning
material ahead of the schools opening this Tuesday. ZBC
