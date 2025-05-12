BACK TO SCHOOL HIVE OF ACTIVITY



Boarding school learners trekked back to school this Monday, marking the commencement of the second term which officially begins this Tuesday across the country.

In Harare, it was a hive of activity at various pick-up points as parents dropped off their children, emphasising discipline and commitment to school work in anticipation of a brighter future.

“We expect our children to take heed of the advice we shared with them, they need to work extra hard so that they achieve good results. Preparations for back to school were a bit tough but as parents we have no choice but to ensure that the children acquire the requisite education and safeguard their future,” a parent noted.

Learners are super excited to start a new chapter after a well-deserved break.

“As form four students, this is our last learning term in preparation for the O level examinations, so we have to work extra hard. Our parents work hard to send us to school, it is not an easy job so we do not want to disappoint them,” a student stated.

Schools welcomed students with open arms, pledging a conducive learning environment.

“As we embark on the second term, we promise parents their money’s worth. We know they struggle a lot to get money for the fees for the students. We intend to produce a student who is well-versed in the three H’s. The head, the heart, and of course the hands.

“A student who is academically well-off and a student who is also spiritually cognizant with what happens in society and is helpful to the society, helps the disadvantaged. And also a student who is good in extracurricular activities,” the senior master at Samuel Centenary Academy Mr Steven Njamera said.

Responding to concerns raised by parents over the burden of extra lessons, the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Honourable Angeline Gata highlighted that only examination classes are allowed to undertake extra lessons.

“Extra lessons are not needed in our schools, except when the times we announce or a certain school applies for extra lessons, this only works for exam classes, especially in the August holiday, when are looking forward to writing our main exams, grade 7, O Level and A Level. Extra lessons may be applied through the Permanent Secretary and if permission is granted, extra lessons can be conducted.

“Apart from that, on day-to-day learning, we do not require extra lessons because our children are taught during the normal class hours. If anything like that is happening, we kindly ask for the parents, the guardians to notify the Ministry of such activities because it is prohibited to have extra lessons that are not called for by the Ministry.”

She also urged schools to desist from forcing parents to buy highly priced uniforms.

Meanwhile, other parents were still engaged in last-minute shopping for necessary learning material ahead of the schools opening this Tuesday. ZBC