MAHOMED MUSSA GUARDS STEAL US$195K

Harare Magistrate, Mr Tapiwa Banda, has sentenced two Mahomed Mussa security guards, Jeremiah Kwenda and Phineas Moyo, to five years in jail for stealing US$195 000 from their employer.

The pair was initially sentenced to five years, with two years suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Another 18 months were suspended on condition of restitution. They will serve an effective 16 months.

According to the State, on December 21, Kwenda and Moyo were on duty as security guards at Mahomed Mussa Wholesalers.

They allegedly helped Chamunorwa Muvhuti hide in the shop to steal cash after other workers left.

Muvhuti used a sharp metal object to remove a portable safe containing US$195 000.

The complainant discovered the theft on December 22 and reported it to the police.

On Christmas Day, detectives arrested Muvhuti in Pfungwe, where he had gone to pay lobola. Muvhuti led the police to recover US$186 100 and implicated Kwenda and Moyo as accomplices.

Some of the stolen money was also recovered. Herald